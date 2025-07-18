Dombrowski Is Fishing For Something Big At The Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 24: Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations David Dombrowski looks on before a game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on June 24, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Phillies need help. They have the best rotation in baseball and one of the best records in the league. But anyone watching this team knows that something is missing. Not just in the bullpen, but also in the lineup. The trade deadline is fast approaching. Dave Dombrowski has not made a big splash at the past few deadlines. But is this the year he pushes the chips in? Experts seem to think so.

Jayson Stark joined the Mike Missanelli Show this week. His impression from talking to people around the league, Dombrowksi is absolutly willing to push the chips in.

"You know i'm ran into a guy in Atlanta who had talked to Dave Dombrowski. His clear impression is that Dave is gearing up to do something uh... What he'd like to do in a perfect world may not happen in the real world. It is a very weird market still. But he said Dave would give up a lot of chips if you could get that big back-end bullpen arm and a legit everyday Outfielder, and ideally keep both of them beyond this year."

What does giving up a lot of chips mean? Stark told Mike that Andrew Painter is pretty much off the table. They might move Justin Crawford and Aidan Miller though for a big enough haul. Stark called them "close to no way," saying it has to be a monster deal for them to trade him." In the past the Phillies pulled them off the table.

Stark's colleague Ken Rosenthal echoed a similar sentiment on Foul Territory.

"I see them being quite aqctive. Dave Dombrowski knows that this team's window does not go on forever... They are an interesting team in an interesting place, and I do expect them to be agressive and active."

What is worth pointing out is that both Stark and Rosenthal mentioned OF along with the obvious addition of a closer. I don't think there is any doubt the Phillies will add a closer. Ideally one who is not just a rental. But there has been doubt about adding a bat. Dombrowski himself contributed to those doubts in an interview he did with Jayson Satark back in July. At the time he suggested the Phillies upgrades in the lineup could be internal.

But was that a smokescreen? This is now two prominent MLB reports sugesting a proven bat is at the top of the Phillies wishlist. Perhaps Dombrowski wants external help in the lineup for than he lets on publicly.

Just Because Dombrowski Wants To Make A Move Does Not Mean He Can

The important thing to remember is that trades take a partner. Dombrowski could be determined to add a bat to this lineup along with a closer, but find no team willing to give up a controlable bat. A big name people have floated is Byron Buxton of the Twins. He already said he does not want to waive his no trade clause.

There are plently of closers allegedly on the market. Big time bullpen arms will be moved at the deadline. There is no guarentee the Righty Bat with pop gets moved though. Even if the Phillies are willing to move a big named prospect, they might find they have nothing to spend that value on.