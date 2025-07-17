This Day in Sports History: July 17

Sports in July are all about Major League Baseball, NBA Summer League games, the British Grand Prix, Tour de France, Nascar races, some Golf tournaments, the MLB All-Star game, Wimbledon, and track and field events. Additionally, there were some other notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Let's take a closer look at these and more:

Unforgettable Games & Remarkable Records

Great moments in sport that occurred on July 17th include:

William Renshaw defends his Wimbledon title and beats his brother Ernest. 1885: Maud Watson defends her Wimbledon title.

Christy Mathewson begins his long MLB career with a loss. 1919: The New York Yankees get 21 hits in a 17-inning game.

Ty Cobb gets five hits in a game and it was the fourth time that he achieved this accomplishment that season. 1924: Jesse Haines pitches a no-hitter.

Tris Speaker is the fifth player in MLB history to get 3,000 hits. 1927: Nicolas Frantz gets the first of two consecutive Tour de France titles.

Babe Ruth gets his 2,000th career walk. 1936: Carl Hubbell begins his MLB record of getting 24 wins in a row.

Henry Picard wins the PGA Men's Championship and it was his second major title. 1941 : Joe DiMaggio's 56-game hitting streak comes to an end.

Beverly Hanson wins the first-ever LPGA Championship title. 1 966: Jim Ryun runs a World Record mile time of 3:51.3

Bob Gibson is the second pitcher in MLB history to strike out 3,000 batters. 1983: Tom Watson wins the British Open and his fifth Open Championship.

Don Mattingly is the second MLB player ever to hit home runs in seven straight American League games. 1988: Florence Griffith Joyner runs a women's record time of 10.49 in the 100-meter race.

Deion Sanders hits an inside-the-park homer. 1994: Brazil beats Italy, 3-2 on penalties, and wins the FIFA World Cup.

Lance Armstrong and Annika Sorenstam win male and female athletes of the year at the ESPY Awards. 2005: Tiger Woods wins the British Open and his 10th major title.

Japan beats USA, 3-1 on penalties, and wins the FIFA Women's World Cup. 2018: The American League beats the National League, 8-6, and wins the MLB All-Star Game. Both teams combined for a record of 10 home runs and the MVP was Alex Bregman.

Looking back on these July 17th statistics, the athletes that stand out are Carl Hubbell, Jim Ryun, and Tiger Woods.