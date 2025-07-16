Philadelphia Union vs CF Montreal: Odds, Spread, and Total

Philadelphia didn't win the sprint, but it could win the marathon. The Union was criticized for letting go of starters this spring, then plagued by national-team omissions and Tai Baribo's saga in the summer. But the club has emerged with a points lead in the Eastern Conference, and a healthy striker to go with it.

What better time for the schedule to soften? Philadelphia faces a litany of MLS also-rans over the next few weeks, starting with last-place CF Montreal in tonight's tilt at Subaru Park beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Philadelphia's odds to win tonight's game are nearly 1-to-2 in favor of the Union. If those odds are inflated, it's because CF Montreal is undervalued as a resilient road spoiler. To maintain the conference lead, Philadelphia must avoid Orlando City's fate of drawing unexpectedly with L'Impact last weekend.

Spread

Philadelphia Union -1 (-120)

CF Montreal +1 (EV)

Moneyline

Philadelphia Union -195

CF Montreal +475

Draw +360

Total

OVER 3 (-102)

UNDER 3 (-118)

*The above data was collected on July 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Union vs CF Montreal Betting Trends

Philadelphia has beaten Montreal three straight times across competitions.

The Philadelphia Union has not lost on home grounds since March 17.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Philadelphia's last six matches.

Montreal has earned eight of its 15 points in the last five games.

Philadelphia Union vs CF Montreal Injury Reports

Philadelphia Union

Defender Ian Glavinovich remains out with a knee injury.

Forward Mikael Uhre is out with an adductor injury.

Midfielder Jesus Bueno is questionable with a hamstring strain.

CF Montreal

Defender Jalen Neal is out with an ankle injury.

Forward Giacomo Vrioni is questionable with an elbow injury.

Midfielder Samuel Piette is questionable with an illness.

Philadelphia Union vs CF Montreal Predictions and Picks

It could look as though Philly's bullet train is about to smash Montreal's little toy car at Subaru Park. But the game's speculators should not anticipate as much of a possession edge for Philadelphia as would be the usual against a side like Montreal. Philadelphia could have a solid moneyline and a shaky bet ATS.

Philly's midfield is better without the ball than with it. Liam Duckstein of Tips explains that the Union's chaotic attacks are effective due to "fast transitions," adding that the club's ball retention "isn't always pristine, but they outmuscle most opponents." Montreal would be glad to be "outmuscled" in a draw. L'Impact's resilient tactics could prompt Philadelphia to lead yet another contest in midfield fouls.