Unintended Consequences of Cristopher Sanchez All-Star Snub

Trea Turner called it “f—ing terrible.” Nick Castellanos likened the MLB All-Star Game to a Savannah Bananas gimmick.

Cristopher Sanchez didn’t get the nod for the National League All-Stars despite an outstanding first half for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2025.

The emerging ace already placed the All-Star feather in his cap in a breakout effort in 2024. A World Series contending team clearly had very little collective interest in the exhibition after Ranger Suarez and Zack Wheeler prioritized rest over the festivities.

The MLB All-Star selection process is a flawed system that Jayson Stark exposed as a guest on 97.5 The Fanatic. The Phillies also admirably paid Sanchez a $50,000 performance incentive for an All-Star bid, and Sanchez's starting timeline heavily impacted the outcome.

Why then does it benefit Sanchez or the Phillies that teammates so willingly offered up their frustrations to Matt Gelb of The Athletic?

The pushback on a decision that seemingly belittled the Phillies runs counter to the tension that’s weighing on a club with fully maximized expectations in 2025.

World Series Or Bust

The Phillies entered the 2025 season with a “World Series or bust” mentality in the fullest sense of the cliche. A solid overall performance that earned them first place in the National League East at the All-Star Break didn't include nearly enough smiles.

Lineup regulars who began the era of World Series contention in 2022 as young emerging players haven’t developed in line with expectations.

Nick Castellanos has landed in the headlines for the wrong reasons based on disagreements with Rob Thomson, and Max Kepler questionably spoke out about his playing time despite poor performance.

Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Bryce Harper hasn’t performed like the infallible, captivating superstar that’s connected so well with the city during his tenure in Philadelphia.

The fan base has unquestionably contributed to the tension. The sky-high expectations have made too many people forget it’s impossible to win a World Series during the dog days of summer.

The mood inside Citizens Bank Park has transitioned away from the euphoria of a special connection to the Phillies built during an unforgettable Red October in 2022. The same fans don’t buy the hype when “AOK” plays before Bryson Stott’s at-bats. They instead vehemently pushed for Garrett Stubbs to lose his roster spot entering 2025 despite an inconsequential impact on past playoff exits.

No wonder Rob Thomson thinks his players needed to reset during the MLB All-Star Break.

“I think everybody needs a break. I just think we’ve been grinding. There haven’t been many games where you felt really comfortable. Everything’s been a close game – whether we’re down or we’re up – and I think everybody just needs a little break.” -Rob Thomson

How To Appeal To Phillies Fans

The Philadelphia fans that ignite this tension also have unique characteristics that you won’t find in other major league ballparks.

Any perceived slight against Philadelphia – whether it’s legitimately disrespectful or not – will unite fans in defense of the Phillies. Cristopher Sanchez, who tends to fly under the radar more than some of his teammates, will spark a defensive reaction following the All-Star snub simply because he wears red pinstripes.

When Turner, Castellanos, and J.T. Realmuto criticize MLB decision-makers, they invoke an “us against the world” mentality in Philadelphia. It aligns less with the pressure of World Series expectations and more with the characteristics of a rabid fan base who not long ago had received credit nationally for creating an uncommon home field advantage at Citizens Bank Park.

Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Jacob Misiorowski is an exciting young prospect who helps drive interest in an exhibition game. When he stole Sanchez’s spot on the National League roster, however, he created some venom that'll catch up to him during his next trip to Citizens Bank Park.

The Milwaukee Brewers currently occupy an NL Wild Card position, and the storyline could resurface in a potential playoff matchup.

The All-Star snub also created the opportunity for John Middleton and the Phillies to demonstrate their commitment to Cristopher Sanchez. Paying the 28-year-old his contract incentive is one small way to maintain the reputation David Montgomery prioritized for decades for the Phillies to operate honorably as a business.