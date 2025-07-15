This Day in Sports History: July 15
Sports in July are all about Major League Baseball, NBA Summer League games, the British Grand Prix, Tour de France, Nascar races, some Golf tournaments, the MLB All-Star game, Wimbledon, and track and field events. Additionally, there were some other notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Let's take a closer look at these and more:
Unforgettable Games & Remarkable Records
Great moments in sport that occurred on July 15th include:
- 1876: George Bradley pitches the first official no-hitter in MLB history.
- 1884: William Renshaw wins his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title.
- 1895: Charlotte Cooper wins the first of five Wimbledon singles titles.
- 1901: Christy Mathewson pitches a no-hitter against St. Louis.
- 1909: Ty Cobb hits two inside-the-park home runs in a two game sweep of the Washington Senators.
- 1912: Jim Thorpe placed in the top four in all 10 Olympic events and wins the Decathlon.
- 1921: Babe Ruth ties the MLB record of 138 career home runs.
- 1922: Gene Sarazen wins the first of his seven major titles at the US Men's Golf Open.
- 1927: Bobby Jones defends his British Open Men's Golf title.
- 1928: Nicolas Frantz had the yellow jersey from start to finish and wins the Tour de France.
- 1932: Jane Weiller wins the LPGA Western Open Women's Golf title.
- 1945: Byron Nelson wins his fifth major title and second PGA Mens Championship title.
- 1960: Brooks Robinson hits for the cycle.
- 1969: Lee May hits four home runs in a doubleheader.
- 1970: In the first Women's World soccer championship, Denmark beats Italy, 2-0.
- 1973: Nolan Ryan pitches his second career no-hitter.
- 1973: Willie McCovey hits his 400th career home run.
- 1979: Jerilyn Britz wins her first LPGA Tour title.
- 1980: Johnny Bench hits career home run #314 and passes Yogi Berra in all-time career home runs by a catcher.
- 1996: Cal Ripken moves over to third base and ends his 2,216 consecutive games at shortstop streak.
- 2001: Allen Doyle wins the Senior Players Championship.
- 2007: Brazil beats Argentina 3-0 and wins the Copa America Final. It was Brazil's eighth title.
- 2017: Garbiñe Muguruza gets her second Grand Slam title.
- 2018: France beats Croatia, 4-2, and win the FIFA World Cup. Didier Deschamps became the third man to win the title as a player and coach.
- 2018: Manny Pacquiao knocks out Lucas Matthysse in seven rounds. It was his first knockout in nine years.
Looking back on these July 15th statistics, the athletes that stand out are Ty Cobb, Jim Thorpe, and Manny Pacquiao.
Cobb was a legendary hitter, known for his aggressive playing style and fierce competitiveness, and is still considered one of the best players of all time. Thorpe faced controversy and had his Olympic medals initially stripped due to violations of amateurism rules. He was later posthumously reinstated as the sole winner of his Olympic titles. Pacquiao's fame stems from a combination of his remarkable achievements in boxing, his cultural significance in the Philippines, and his foray into politics and entertainment.