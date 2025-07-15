Phillies All-Star Break Report Card: Who Isn’t Carrying Their Weight?

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies is congratulated by teammates after he hit a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the eighth inning at Oracle Park on July 09, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

The Phillies have a had a roller coaster season. They sit near the top of the standings, but if you ask the fans it certainly does not feel like it. The ups and downs of the season have been dizzying. Combine that with how things ended the past 3 seasons, and most people feel that if there are no big moves at the deadline, this team will not win.

But what are the problem areas? Who has carried their weight, and who is in danger of failing? With the All-Star Break upon us, and the trade deadline still a couple of weeks away, let's run through the report card for his team to this point.

Starting Pitching- A+

This is the Phillies life raft. Through all the issues, the starters are always there to keep them afloat. Zack Wheeler seems poised to contend for the Cy Young, Ranger Suarez has been lights out, and Cristopher Sanchez is somehow living up to the lofty hype that followed him into the regular season.

Things take a dip once you get to Jesus Luzardo. He looked like a Cy Young for the first 11 starts. Then he had an absolute nightmare, with 20 runs over 2 games. All it took was 5.2 innings to inflate his ERA from 2.15 to 4.46. It stemmed from an issue with tipping pitches. Fixing that caused other mechanical issues, as explained by Ricky Bo.

He seemed to fix that his last time out. in his final start before the All-Star break, he went 7 shutout innings vs the Giants. But we will need more evidence to declare him officially back.

There is also the eventual return of Aaron Nola. He looked worse than he has in his entire career before the IL stint. but maybe the time off will help him. But even if he does not bounce back, even if Andrew Painter never makes it up, and Mick Abel gets traded, the Phillies starting rotation still outshines every other staff in baseball. They not only have the best ERA in baseball (3.25) but the most innings pitched in baseball (545).

Starting Lineup- C

The Starting Lineup is weird this season. In some ways they have improved. They are more patient than in past seasons, and put the ball in play more. But that came at the cost of power numbers. They are 18th in baseball in HRs, and 14th in Doubles.

To score runs, they rely on stringing singles and walks together. But given they are 11th in BA with RISP, they don't do that enough to make up for their low power numbers.

Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner have mostly done their jobs. Alec Bohm was terrible to start the season, but hit his groove. Brandon Marsh has been fine at the plate since his return from the IL. And while Harper struggled in his return, he showed signs of life before the All-Star break. JT is not who he used to be, but he is at least making some contact

Bryson Stott is a big problem at the plate, though. Max Kepler is a bigger problem. And having 3 platoons is certainly not ideal either. There are at least two blackholes in the lineup every night, and even more if they face a lefty pitcher and Johan Rojas replaces Brandon Marsh.

The team simply needs another bat. Ideally, a Righty Bat with pop. The lineup needs more danger. Even guys who are doing ok simply don't scare opposing pitchers enough. Sure, Bohm, Casty, Marsh, and JT have okay batting averages. But none of them feel like threats to change the game with a swing. Casty is the closest thing they have to a dangerous RH bat, but even he is not suitable protection for Harper.

The scary thing is that the RH bat might not be out there. There is no guarantee one gets traded. Big-name RPs will get traded, and we will get to the Phillies' Bullpen problems. But there might not be a fix to the lineup issues.

Bullpen- D

How many guys can you trust in this bullpen? I feel good about Orion Kerkering. Matt Strahm has had some issues, but I still feel good about him. After that, there is no one I can say I feel good about in a high-leverage situation.

Tanner Banks has been fine. In the 6th or 7th inning, I would feel fine with him out there. But if you are telling me they are facing the Dodgers in the playoffs, and it is Ohtani, Betts, and Freeman coming up, I can't put Banks out there against them.

You can't trust Romano, you can't trust Ross, you can't trust any of the random minor league call-up guys. It is a 2-man bullpen right now. And neither of those 2 even feels like sure things the way Alvarado and Dominguez did in 2022.

The good news is that will be addressed. They will acquire at least 1 top-end bullpen arm, and maybe 2. There will also be someone from the rotation added into the pen. So while the bullpen is terrible right now, there is a path to it getting better. At the very least, a path to being serviceable. It is rough right now though.

Bench- C

Edmundo Sosa is good. He should maybe get more playing time over Stott. Rafael Marchan gives you little at the plate, but has been good behind it. But after that, the bench situation is bleak.