Paul George Has Knee Surgery, Will Be Reevaluated Before Camp

Year 2 is not off to a better start for Paul George with the Sixers. He played in just 41 games last season and looked nothing like the All-Star they thought they were signing. Now, before the season even starts, he is on the mend again. Shams Charania reported that George underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. He will be reevaluated at the start of Training Camp.

The procedure stemmed from an injury suffered during a recent workout. He will rehab his knee over the next few months leading up to camp. But without further information, it puts the start of his season in question.

Last season marked the 5th time in 6 years Paul George played fewer than 60 games. His contract year was the only time he stayed healthy. Last year it was a multitude of injuries that kept him out, including groin, ginger, and knee ailments.

It was also his worst performance in over a decade. His 16.2 points per game was his lowest total since 2014, when he averaged just 8.8 points in 6 games. His PPG had not dropped below 20 since that season. And it was not the only decade low for George, who also saw his shooting % take a big dip.

This will be the 2nd year of a 4-year $212 million deal. George is already 35. On top of that, Joel Embiid has yet to resume on-court activities from the knee injury that held him to just 19 games last season. But the team does say that Embiid is "on track" to be ready for camp and the season.