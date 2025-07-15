ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Paul George Has Knee Surgery, Will Be Reevaluated Before Camp

Year 2 is not off to a better start for Paul George with the Sixers. He played in just 41 games last season and looked nothing like the All-Star they…

Dylan MacKinnon
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - FEBRUARY 09: Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers takes a shot during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on February 09, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – FEBRUARY 09: Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers takes a shot during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on February 09, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Year 2 is not off to a better start for Paul George with the Sixers. He played in just 41 games last season and looked nothing like the All-Star they thought they were signing. Now, before the season even starts, he is on the mend again. Shams Charania reported that George underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. He will be reevaluated at the start of Training Camp.

The procedure stemmed from an injury suffered during a recent workout. He will rehab his knee over the next few months leading up to camp. But without further information, it puts the start of his season in question.

Last season marked the 5th time in 6 years Paul George played fewer than 60 games. His contract year was the only time he stayed healthy. Last year it was a multitude of injuries that kept him out, including groin, ginger, and knee ailments.

It was also his worst performance in over a decade. His 16.2 points per game was his lowest total since 2014, when he averaged just 8.8 points in 6 games. His PPG had not dropped below 20 since that season. And it was not the only decade low for George, who also saw his shooting % take a big dip.

This will be the 2nd year of a 4-year $212 million deal. George is already 35. On top of that, Joel Embiid has yet to resume on-court activities from the knee injury that held him to just 19 games last season. But the team does say that Embiid is "on track" to be ready for camp and the season.

Sixers camp starts in October. The trio of Maxey, George, and Embiid have only played 14 games together at this point. This season will also feature the return of Jared McCain, who missed most of his rookie season with an injury as well.

NBAPhiladelphia 76ers
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
Related Stories
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 31: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball during the game against the Denver Nuggets at the Wells Fargo Center on January 31, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
76ers // NBASixers’ Tyrese Maxey to Debut Sneaker Pack with New BalanceMichael Vyskocil
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - JULY 5 : VJ Edgecombe #77 of the Philadelphia 76ers slam dunks the ball over Kyle Filipowski #22 of the Utah Jazz during the second half of their NBA Summer League game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on July 5, 2025 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
76ers // NBAVJ Edgecombe Gives Sixers Fans A Rare Reason For HopeDylan MacKinnon
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 14: Guerschon Yabusele #28 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half at the Wells Fargo Center on January 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
76ers // NBASixers Lose Guerschon Yabusele To The KnicksDylan MacKinnon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect