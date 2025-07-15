American League vs National League: Odds, Spread, and Total

Welcome to the 95th MLB All-Star Game from Atlanta, Georgia! The National League looks to bounce back from last year's 5-3 defeat in the All-Star Game.

The American League leads the all-time series with a record of 48-44-2. The AL has dominated lately, winning 10 of the last 11 All-Star Games. Most of those wins were low-scoring, close contests, with AL pitching holding the National League to three runs or fewer in 10 of the last 11 games. Aaron Judge has the best All-Star Game MVP odds for the AL at +600.

Despite their recent struggles, the National League comes in as the slight favorite. The NL boasts solid pitching and a good mix of veterans and young talent. To break their slump, the National League needs to get past the three-run barrier that has held them back for the past decade. Shohei Ohtani has the best All-Star Game MVP odds for the NL at +550.

Spread

American League -1.5 (+160)

National League +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline

American League -104

National League -112

Total

Over 7.5 (+106)

Under 7.5 (-130)

*The above data was collected on July 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

American League vs National League Betting Trends

The AL has won 26 of the last 35 All-Star Games.

The under has cashed in five of the last seven All‑Star Games.

A batter has won eight of the last 11 All-Star Game MVPs.

The ASG MVP has come from the winning team each of the last 11 years.

A shortstop hasn't won ASG MVP since 2006 (Michael Young).

American League vs National League Injury Reports

American League

Alex Bregman, 3B.

Jeremy Peña, SS.

Jose Ramirez, 3B.

National League

Chris Sale, LHP.

American League vs National League Predictions and Picks

The National League starting lineup features three Los Angeles Dodgers, two of whom are future Hall of Famers. Shohei Ohtani is leading off and is capable of hitting a home run, collecting an extra-base hit, or simply getting on base to start a rally. Freddie Freeman bats fourth, perfectly positioned to drive in runners. Freeman excels at putting the ball in play and is tough to strike out. The Chicago Cubs, who have the second-best record in the NL, are represented by two players: Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong. Tucker, batting seventh, is adept at getting on base, while Crow-Armstrong, batting ninth, adds power to the bottom of the lineup alongside Ohtani. On the mound for the NL, for the second straight All-Star Game, is Paul Skenes, who is 4-8 with a 2.01 ERA. He leads the majors in ERA and ranks eighth in strikeouts.

The American League starting lineup includes three Detroit Tigers, reflecting their league-best record and strong fan support in the All-Star voting. Riley Greene, batting second, ranks third in MLB in RBIs and eighth in home runs. He sets the table for a dangerous stretch of hitters: Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Judge leads the league in batting average and ranks second in both home runs and RBIs. Raleigh recently became the first catcher to win the Home Run Derby and joined Barry Bonds as the only players to hit 38 or more home runs before the All-Star break. This AL lineup combines elite power with speedy, contact hitters at the bottom. On the mound for the AL is reigning Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, who is 10-3 with a 2.23 ERA. He ranks third in wins, ERA, and strikeouts, and first in WHIP.

Best Bet: National League Moneyline