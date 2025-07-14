This Day in Sports History: July 14

In July, sports fans look forward to watching the British Grand Prix, the Tour de France, baseball, golf, and more. Over the last century, July 14 has seen plenty of notable moments from legends of the game. From an Olympian who set a record marathon time to a Formula 1 driver who took home his sixth British Grand Prix victory, here are just a few of the many facts from this day in sports history.

With the Baseball Writers’ Association of America voting to change the Rookie of the Year Award to the Jackie Robinson Award and CBS broadcasting the first televised sporting event in color, July 14 has seen some big changes in sports. It has seen a record marathon, the longest Wimbledon final, and baseball players hitting their 500th career home run. Favorite athletes have also taken home trophies, golf titles, and MVP and athlete of the year awards. Looking back on this day, it's no wonder there are so many sports fans.