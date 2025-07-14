Jalen Hurts Still Getting Disrespected, Even By People In The NFL

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Jalen Hurts has been a starter for 4 years. He helped his team reach the playoffs all 4 times, got them to 2 Super Bowls, played great in both, and won 1. He has the 4th most total TDs among QBs in that same time (131), and won a Super Bowl MVP. Despite all of that, the guy still gets disrespected,

It is one thing when it is by people in front of mics looking to get attention. Phil Simm's son does it because he knows he knows it will get a response. Same with other hot-take artists around the NFL Media landscape. But it is another thing when people around the NFL for some reason do not give Hurts the respect he deserves.

Jeremy Fowler is conducting his annual poll of Executives, Coaches, and Scouts, where they rank the best players at each position. Most recently, he put out the top 10 QBs. Jalen Hurts came in at 9, and at least one person left Hurts out of the top 10 altogether. No one ranked him higher than 6.

QBs Ranked Higher Than Jalen Hurts

Here are the QBs ranked above him. Mahomes, Allen, Burrow, and Jackson all make sense. Even as an Eagles fan, I can't tank Hurts over them. After that is where it gets murky.

I take issue with Jayden Daniels at 5. His rookie season was amazing, but it is 1 year. C.J. Stroud was amazing in his rookie year. Came in at 7th last year in this same poll. Then he regressed a bit. Could he bounce back? Sure. But judging any player off 1 year is insane. To say a guy who played 1 good season is better than a guy who has been a top QB for 3 years now is crazy.

Matthew Stafford at 6, you at least had the resume. The guy is proven, and is one of he few active QBs with a Super Bowl to his name. But at 37, he is not quite the guy he used to be.

The big violation came in at 7. Justin Herbert. I have heard quite enough about his arm talent. When do we stop judging by potential and look at his complete lack of actual success? Herbert floundered both times he got a chance to compete in the playoffs. You can't even give him the poor coaching excuse anymore. Meanwhile, Hurts raises his game when those lights come on.

Jared Goff came in at 8. Like Herbert, he just had a shockingly bad performance in the playoffs. 4 total turnovers. more than Hurts has in his entire playoff history. Also, people talk about Hurts' supporting cast, Goff has a great one too. An elite O-line, some elite weapons, and an elite running game behind him. But somehow only Jalen Hurts gets flak for having a great team around him.

Goff also had something Hurts has never had, consistency at Coordinator. He got to work with Ben Johnson, who many think is one of the finest offensive minds in the league, for 3 straight seasons. Hurts had 3 different coordinators in that same time. And there was some dysfunction with who was calling plays until Nick Sirianni finally gave up Offensive duties this past season.

The Case For Hurts

What people knock Hurts for is his seemingly low production. He does not have the big numbers when it comes to passing yards and passing TDs. But people who watch him play can tell you how misleading those numbers are.

For one, he has the fewest attempts in the league. The Eagles are a run 1st team, something Hurts plays a big role in. So let's instead look at the stats that are not about volume.

4th in YPA (8.0)

5th in Passer Rating (104.7)

6th in completion rate (69.2%)

4th in completion rate on passes of 20+ yards (46%)

4th in Passer Rating on passes 20+yards downfield (106.1)

He also has the 3rd most deep TD passes, despite having only the 18th most deep attempts.

Hurts is not your traditional QB. Which is why so many disrespect him. But the game changes, and all Hurts has done since entering the league is find success. Almost anytime he has gone up against these other elite QBs, he has been the one who came out on top.

He is one of 2 active QBs to beat Mahomes in the playoffs. He, Mahomes, and Russell Wilson are the only active QBs to make it to 2 Super Bowls.

While people discount some of his rushing stats as being because of the Tush Push, my question is why can't other QBs do that? If it is not a skill, why can only Hurts and Allen do it? Why doesn't every QB have as many 1-yard rushing TDs as he does?

Nick Sirianni Has His QB's Back

Nick Sirianni recently got the chance to reply to people who say Hurts is a game manager whose success comes from the great team around him. The Eagles coach pulled no punches with his answer. "That's Bullsh*t"

“You name me a team that wins and wins consistently that doesn't have good players around you,” Sirianni said. “Like, you name me a coach that doesn't have good players around him that wins. Like, you don't win with bad players, and it's the same thing you don't win with bad players as you're a quarterback either."

I'll add this. Why did we not see many teams sell out to stop the run last year? Eagles ran it more than anyone, but did not face that many stacked boxes. The two times we saw teams stack the boxes where the Steelers and the Chiefs. Which just so happened to be two of Hurt's best games throwing the ball.

It is almost as if teams respected the pass game, even though it did not get used that much. And whenever Hurts was asked to throw the ball, he did so at a high level.

“I mean, he plays the most important position in all sports,” Sirianni said. “What I admire about him is his selflessness of doing anything we need to do to win. Anybody who plays quarterback is going to want to throw it 50 times a game. But he'll do anything. If he has to throw 50 times a game, he's ready to do that. If he has to hand it off 50 times a game, he's ready to do that.”

People Are Not Ready To Accept A Non-Traditional QB

The problem is simple. People around the NFL are so invested in their idea of what a good QB is, they are not ready to accept someone who does not fit it. They focus so much on the stats, they miss the bigger picture.

Hurts might never be the guy who puts up 5000 passing yards and 35 TDs through the air. But if he beats the guys who do, who cares? Would you rather have the career of Justin Herbert or Jalen Hurts right now? If you say Herbert, I will call you crazy.

Hurts just wins. He is everything mentally you want your QB to be. Constantly improving, driven beyond what normal people are, laser-focused, and never satisfied. Give me the Super Bowl rings, everyone else can brag about their QBs stat lines. We aren't playing Fantasy Football.