Cristopher Sanchez Being Snubbed As All-Star Is A Grave Injustice

It was bad enough when neither Cristopher Sanchez nor Ranger Suarez were named to the original All-Star Team. Both were clearly deserving, but apparently their names do not carry enough weight.

Since then, several pitchers have bowed out of the event. Zack Wheeler, Robbie Ray, Matthew Boyd, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Freddy Peralta, and Chris Sale. But somehow, even with 7 new pitchers being named to the All-Star. According to Matt Gelb, Ranger Suarez was selected but declined. But somehow, Cristopher Sanchez is still sidelined for the event.

The Case For Cristopher Sanchez

Let's take a look at Sanchez's resume this season vs other starting pitchers

10th best ERA (2.59)

9th Best WAR (3.0)

17th best K/9 (9.7)

8th best FIP (2.75)

5th fewest HRs/9 (0.59)

4th best GB% (58.5%)

Compare it to only NL pitchers, and he is top 5 in all of those stats besides K/9.

4th best ERA

3rd Fewest HRs/9

5th Best FIP

2nd best GB%

5th best WAR

There is no argument against him based on merit. He should have been on the original team. But especially once 7 other pitchers dropped out, he needed to be there.

No one can say with a straight face that David Peterson is better than Cristopher Sanchez this year. Nor can they say that for Adrian Morejon. And while Jacob Misiorowski has wowed in his 1st 5 starts, they are just 5 starts.

Why is he not on the roster? Only because he pitches Sunday. But Sanchez should still get the honor of being named an All-Star. Leaving deserving players off because they happen to pitch on the wrong day before the game is a horrible policy.

Matt Gelb reported that if Sanchez was willing to actually pitch in the game, they would have selected him. But understandably, the Phillies and Sanchez did not want to take that kind of risk with his health. So, instead, the MLB picked people far less deserving.

Why All-Star Nods Matter

But it genuinely costs Sanchez money and accolades. Sanchez has bonuses tied to being an All-Star. Players are also judged by how many All-Star nods they have. 15 years from now, people will say all of these players are an X-Time All-Star. It is a benchmark for greatness. But there will be no caveat in the future that he only missed out on being an All-Star because he pitched on a Sunday.

They could easily name him and Suarez All-Stars, because they are the most deserving, and then replace them. The game itself is less important than the honor.

Phillies Speak Out

Sanchez's teammates did not hold back their displeasure about him being snubbed.

Turner called it "F---ing terrible," per The Athletic. “That’s unacceptable that they can’t name him an All-Star and do the same thing. So the only excuse that that guy’s not in the All-Star Game is that he can’t pitch that day? That’s terrible.”

“It’s turning into the Savannah Bananas," Castellanos told The Athletic. “Major League Baseball is really just focusing on the most marketable players."

And Schwarber also told The Athletic that even if the more deserving player can't pitch, they should still be named an All-Star, noting that it will be the way they are judged in the future.

It is hard to argue with them. The MLB can't treat being an All-Star as some high honor, and then turn around and base the decisions on something as trivial as happening to pitch on a Sunday.

The All-Star team is no longer a collection of the most deserving players; it is a collection of available players. Like Schwarber said, all they need to do is name the player to the All-Star game, and then replace them. Give the deserving players the honor.