This Day in Sports History: July 11

Sports in July are all about Major League Baseball, NBA Summer League games, the British Grand Prix, Tour de France, Nascar races, some Golf tournaments, the MLB All-Star game, Wimbledon, and track and field events. Additionally, there were some other notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Let's take a closer look at these and more:

Unforgettable Games & Remarkable Records

Great moments in sport that occurred on July 11th include:

1900: Charlotte Cooper became the first female Olympic tennis champion and the first individual female Olympic champion in any sport.

Looking back on these July 11th statistics, the athletes that stand out are Charlotte Cooper, Nolan Ryan, and Lionel Messi.