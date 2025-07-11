Phillies vs Padres Odds, Spread, and Totals

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a bases loaded rbi single scoring Alec Bohm #28 against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the eighth inning at Oracle Park on July 09, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Fresh off a dominant 13-0 win in San Francisco, the Phillies open a three-game series tonight against the Padres at Petco Park. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. EST.

Left-hander Ranger Suarez (7-2, 1.99 ERA) gets the ball for Philadelphia, which remains atop the NL East with a 1.5-game lead over the Mets. Suarez has held opponents to a .209 average through 13 starts and hasn't allowed more than two runs in any of his last six outings.

The Padres counter with rookie Ryan Bergert (1-0, 2.67), making his fifth big league start after a brief stint on the injured list. San Diego is 29-17 at home and riding some momentum after a 4-3 win over Arizona on Thursday.

Bryce Harper enters with a hot bat following a four-hit night in Wednesday's rout, while Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 29 home runs and 68 RBI. Manny Machado anchors the San Diego lineup, batting .291 with 16 homers and 54 RBI.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (+113)

Padres +1.5 (-132)

Moneyline

Phillies -151

Padres +136

Total

Over 8 (-105)

Under 8 (-112)

*The above data was collected on July 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Padres Betting Trends

The Phillies are 12-3 straight up in their last 15 games against the Padres.

The Padres are 14-5 straight up in their last 19 games in July but 1-5 when playing at home against the Phillies.

The total has gone under in four of the Phillies' last five games and nine of their past 11 on the road.

The total has gone under in eight of the Padres' last 12 home games and four of the last five against the Phillies.

The Phillies are 7-3 against the spread in their past 10 games and 3-1 on the road.

The Padres are 4-6 against the spread in their past 10 games and 3-4 at home.

Phillies vs Padres Injury Reports

Phillies

Aaron Nola, SP — 60-day IL (ankle/rib).

Padres

Michael King, SP — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Ryan Bergert, SP — 15-day IL (forearm).

Phillies vs Padres Predictions and Picks

"This matchup presents a classic case of a significant pitching advantage determining the outcome. Ranger Suarez has been among the most effective starters in baseball with his 1.99 ERA, while Omar Cruz is being thrown into the fire with minimal MLB experience .... While San Diego has an excellent bullpen, asking them to keep Philadelphia in check for potentially 6+ innings is a tall order. The run line at plus money represents excellent value, and I expect the Phillies to win comfortably by multiple runs." — Joe Jensen, PredictEm

"Last week, Philadelphia won two of the three games in their series against San Diego, so the Padres will be eager to bounce back and even the score this time around. The Phillies will have Ranger Suarez on the mound, who has been outstanding this season, posting a 7-2 record and an impressive 1.99 earned run average. Final Score Prediction, Philadelphia Phillies win 9-6." — Dylan Hellebrand, Picks and Parlays