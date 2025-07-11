Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls: Odds, Spread, and Total

COLUMBUS, OHIO – JUNE 29: Cavan Sullivan #6 of Philadelphia Union passes the ball during the second half against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on June 29, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Supporters fretted for weeks about the hot, stormy weather in the USA causing a postponement of FIFA Club World Cup or Gold Cup action. Instead, the storms interfered with a concurrent event, the U.S. Open Cup quarter-finals. Philadelphia's match with the New York Red Bulls this midweek was hit with lightning and rescheduled for August, leaving the teams to play a one-off instead of a rematch.

The Philadelphia Union and New York Red Bulls are still scheduled for their Major League Soccer contest this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST … weather permitting. While the betting odds reflect Philly's lineup growing close to full strength with the Gold Cup over, Philadelphia's favorable moneyline to win Saturday is also based on the Union's stroke of luck. It may prove easier to beat the Red Bulls once instead of twice.

Philadelphia comes into Saturday with an impressive 14-game unbeaten streak in the rivalry.

Spread

Philadelphia Union -0.5 (-105)

New York Red Bulls +0.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Philadelphia Union -105

New York Red Bulls +280

Draw +265

Total

Over 2.5 (-120)

Under 2.5 (EV)

*The above data was collected on July 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Betting Trends

The Philadelphia Union has not lost on home grounds since March 17.

Totals have gone under in four of Philadelphia's last five matches.

The New York Red Bulls have drawn three games in a row.

The Red Bulls have failed to beat the Union in 14 straight meetings.

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Injury Reports

Philadelphia Union

Defender Ian Glavinovich remains out with a knee injury.

Forward Mikael Uhre is out with an adductor injury.

Defender Frankie Westfield is out with an ankle injury.

Defender Olivier Mbaizo is questionable with an adductor injury.

Midfielder Jesus Bueno is out with a hamstring strain.

New York Red Bulls

Forward Cameron Harper is out with a knee injury.

Midfielder Lewis Morgan is out with a thigh injury.

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Predictions and Picks

In a year of MLS teams playing good at home and lousy on the road, the New York Red Bulls stand out as a club that almost always gives a noble effort in an away game. The Red Bulls won at DC United, and earned a point in Toronto, before drawing 1-1 on a goal from Emil Forsberg against a much tougher host opponent in San Jose last round. New York has only one loss in its last eight contests.

Philadelphia's luck involves getting a full week's rest. Depth chart health was the Red Bulls' main advantage going into what would have been Wednesday's tournament game. Making things worse for the Red Bulls this Saturday is that Tai Baribo could finally be prepared for a 90-minute performance in Union colors. The striker is feeling better physically and mentally after a protracted saga. Alex Hayden of The Philly Soccer Page reports that Baribo "looked solid" in limited action as a substitute last weekend.