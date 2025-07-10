This Day in Sports History: July 10
Sports in July are all about Major League Baseball, NBA Summer League games, the British Grand Prix, Tour de France, Nascar races, some Golf tournaments, the MLB All-Star game, Wimbledon,…
Sports in July are all about Major League Baseball, NBA Summer League games, the British Grand Prix, Tour de France, Nascar races, some Golf tournaments, the MLB All-Star game, Wimbledon, and track and field events. Additionally, there were some other notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Let's take a closer look at these and more:
Unforgettable Games & Remarkable Records
Great moments in sport that occurred on July 10th include:
- 1920: Tris Speaker's 11-game hitting streak ends.
- 1922: Gerald Patterson wins his second Wimbledon title.
- 1926: Bobby Jones wins the second of his four US Golf Open titles.
- 1929: The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Philadelphia Phillies 15-9. Every inning of the game had at least one home run hit.
- 1934: Carl Hubbell gets an MLB All-Star Game record of five consecutive strikeouts.
- 1936: Chuck Klein is the fourth player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a game.
- 1953: Ben Hogan wins the British Golf Open and it was his only open appearance.
- 1960: The Soviet Union beats Yugoslavia 2-1 in extra time and wins the UEFA European Championship.
- 1964: Jesús Alou is the first Giant in 40 years to get six hits in a game.
- 1964: Tony Lema won the British Golf Open and it was his only major title.
- 1971: Lee Trevino wins the British Golf Open. The victory was the start of consecutive Open titles.
- 1976: Johnny Miller wins his only British Golf Open title.
- 1999: The United States beat China 5-4 on penalties and it was their second World Cup title.
- 2002: Tiger Woods and Venus Williams get male and female athletes of the year at the ESPY's.
- 2005: Peter Jacobsen gets his second Champions tour major title victory.
- 2015: Jason Koumas retires from professional football.
- 2016: Portugal beats France 1-0 in extra time and wins the UEFA European Championship.
- 2016: Brittany Lang won the US Open Women's Golf title and it was her first major title.
- 2016: Andy Murray won for the second time at Wimbledon and it was his third Grand Slam title.
- 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo joins Juventus for 99.2 million pounds sterling.
- 2019: Kawhi Leonard signs a three year, $103 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.
- 2021: World #1 Ashleigh Barty wins her second major title at Wimbledon.
- 2022: Novak Djokovic wins for the fourth consecutive time at Wimbledon. It was also his seventh Wimbledon singles title.
Looking back on these July 10th statistics, the athletes that stand out are Carl Hubbell, Andy Murray, and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Hubbell is celebrated for his exceptional pitching, particularly his mastery of the screwball. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1947. Murray is a famous and highly accomplished professional tennis player from Great Britain. He is widely regarded as one of the best tennis players of his generation. Ronaldo is known for his incredible goal-scoring ability, athleticism, and global popularity. He has won five Ballon d'Ors and has broken records for both club and country.