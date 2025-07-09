ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Phillies vs Giants Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia Phillies look to avoid being swept by the San Francisco Giants. The Phillies are 53-39 and tied with the New York Mets for first in the NL East….

Michael Garaventa
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 08: Patrick Bailey #14 of the San Francisco Giants rounds third base on his way to a three-run inside the park walk-off home run hit off of Jordan Romano #68 of the Philadelphia Phillies in the bottom of the ninth inning at Oracle Park on July 08, 2025 in San Francisco, California. The Giants won the game 4-3. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies look to avoid being swept by the San Francisco Giants.

The Phillies are 53-39 and tied with the New York Mets for first in the NL East. Philly has suffered two tough losses in this series. Game 1 was a 3-1 defeat, with the bullpen giving up two runs in the eighth. In Game 2, the Phillies blew a 3-1 lead in the ninth and surrendered a walk-off, three-run inside-the-park home run to Patrick Bailey. The Phillies need to get the bats going early and build on their run total.

The Giants are 51-42 and sit second in the NL West. They currently hold the third wild-card spot and have won four straight games. Lately, it's been about strong pitching and timely hitting for San Francisco. In this series, the Giants have come through with big hits late, and the bullpen has pitched out of several critical situations. San Francisco has the most two-run comebacks in the league this season, and they'll look to keep the line moving in the finale.

Spread

  • Phillies -1.5 (+136)
  • Giants +1.5 (-155)

Moneyline

  • Phillies -122
  • Giants +109

Total

  • OVER 8 (-113)
  • UNDER 8 (+102)

*The above data was collected on July 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Giants Betting Trends

  • Philadelphia is 43-25 as the favorite.
  • Philadelphia is 24-21 ATS on the road.
  • Philadelphia is 15-29-1 O/U on the road.
  • San Francisco is 17-14 as the underdog.
  • San Francisco is 16-27 ATS at home.
  • San Francisco is 17-26 O/U at home.

Phillies vs Giants Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

  • Carson Taylor, SS - Day-to-day

San Francisco Giants

  • Jerar Encarnacion, RF - 10-day IL
  • Christian Koss, 2B - 10-day IL
  • Tom Murphy, C - 60-day IL
  • Jose Ortiz, CF - Day-to-day
  • Alexander Suarez, CF - Day-to-day
  • Nate Furman, 2B - Day-to-day

Phillies vs Giants Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is 23-23 on the road and 5-5 in its last ten games. The team is tied for 11th in runs scored, eighth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank ninth in ERA. Kyle Schwarber leads the team in home runs and RBIs; he has three hits in this series, including a two-run home run. On the mound for Philadelphia is Jesús Luzardo, who is 7-5 with a 4.44 ERA. He has five quality starts this season, but also a few rough outings.

San Francisco is 27-17 at home and 6-4 in its last ten games. The team is tied for 18th in runs scored, 24th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank second in ERA. Heliot Ramos leads the team in batting average and home runs, though he has just one hit in this series. On the mound for San Francisco is Justin Verlander, who is 0-6 with a 4.97 ERA. He has five quality starts but often suffers from poor run support or one bad inning that derails his outing.

Best Bet: Over

Both pitchers have been inconsistent this season, and the Phillies are likely frustrated after suffering two late-game losses. Meanwhile, the Giants' offense has shown it can battle back, whether they're ahead or behind.

Philadelphia PhilliesSan Francisco Giants
Michael GaraventaWriter
