Penn State Lands Top Hockey Recruit Gavin McKenna

OTTAWA, CANADA – DECEMBER 26: Gavin McKenna #9 of Team Canada celebrates his goal with teammates on the bench during the first period at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship against Team Finland at Canadian Tire Centre December 26, 2024 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Penn State has come oh so close in a number of sports to winning a National Championship. The Football team made it to the Final 4, but lost to Notre Dame. The hockey team made it to the Frozen 4, but lost 3-1 to Boston University. But that same hockey team just got a massive boost, and his name is Gavin McKenna.

Gavin McKenna is projected to be the number 1 overall pick in next year's NHL Draft. But before he hears his name called by a Pro team next year, he will take his prolific talent to Happy Valley.

McKenna is one of the most high-profile College Recruits in NCAA Hockey History. His commitment is also a major event in College Hockey history. Until recently, the NCAA barred CHL players due to amateurism rules. But NIL has changed the game. In November, the rule changed, paving the way for players like McKenna to join the college ranks.

What makes him such a good prospect? McKenna put up crazy stats in his 2 year run in the CHL. Playing with the Medicine Hat Tigers, he scored 129 points in 56 games and became the 3rd youngest player to ever win CHL Player of the Year. Sidney Crosby and John Tavares were the only players younger than him to win it.

The NIL deal offered to McKenna from Penn State is expected to be the biggest in College Hockey History, according to ESPN.