97.5 The Fanatic Phillies Notebook: Harper Breakout, Thomson Criticism

The Philadelphia Phillies have inexplicably lost 15 of their last 19 at Oracle Park dating back to 2019. However, salvaging a sweep in the series finale against the San Francisco Giants inspired more impactful long-term optimism.

Their feared slugger Bryce Harper shook off some umpire drama to set a new single-game career high and powered the Phillies to a 13-0 blowout. Meanwhile, Rob Thomson continues to take on intense criticism despite his team's success.

Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park

Friday 7/4: Loss 9-6

Saturday 7/5: Win 5-1

Sunday 7/6: Win 3-1

Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park

Monday 7/7: Loss 3-1

Tuesday 7/8: Loss 4-3

Wednesday 7/9: Win 13-0

Bryce Harper Helps Salvage Tough Series

Phil Cuzzi inserted himself into the series opener in San Francisco. The veteran home plate umpire rang up Bryce Harper looking on some notable misses, and he doubled down on his mistakes by conversely robbing Orion Kerkering of a similar strike zone.

The Phillies lost the series opener with an unusually heavy impact from an umpire.

They lost the following game in even more unusual circumstances. Patrick Bailey rocked Jordan Romano for a three-run, walk-off, inside-the-park home run. Jayson Stark shared on The Mike Missanelli Show that Bailey is the first player to hit an inside-the-park, walk-off homer against the Phillies since Pete Reiser of the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1946.

Stark had plenty more wacky stats during his interview on 97.5 The Fanatic about a heartbreaking ending after 12:30am on the East Coast.

It didn’t matter which umpire called balls and strikes when Bryce Harper belted a career high four extra-base hits in the Wednesday afternoon finale. The Phillies salvaged one game and held onto first place in the National League East.

Harper had struggled immediately after coming off the injured list with a right wrist contusion on June 30. He went 4-for-24 with four singles and 10 strikeouts in his first seven games.

The Showman reversed the narrative by going 4-for-6 with three doubles and a home run against the Giants.

"Really just getting ahead in counts. That’s my biggest thing. Get ahead in counts, and not chase, and all those things, then obviously my swing’s going to play. I’m healthy. I feel great. I feel strong. It’s just getting into good counts and plus counts and doing damage.” -Bryce Harper

The current National League standings would slate the Phillies against the Giants to open the MLB Playoffs. Luckily for a team with a brutal recent history in the Bay Area, all three games in a potential Wild Card Round Series would take place at Citizens Bank Park.

Rob Thomson Takes The Heat (Again)

Bryce Harper remained relatively calm after the controversial strikeout despite a few umpire blowups in his past. Rob Thomson didn’t get ejected either, and he came under intense criticism for the perceived apathy.

The manager intentionally disregards factors in the game outside his control. It’s an idea he hopes can spread throughout his clubhouse to keep players focused in a demanding market where criticism will inevitably fly in response to any and all shortcomings.

When J.T. Realmuto took strike three outside the zone in an April game at Citizens Bank Park, Thomson similarly stayed calm and took vehement criticism for not arguing or getting ejected. His deliberate intention to avoid overreacting to microlevel circumstances like missed calls has benefitted the Phillies this season.

Photo by Colin Newby | BBGI Philadelphia

Thomson began as a coach in the New York Yankees organization during the tenure of legendary manager Joe Torre.

Torre’s perceived lack of intensity pushed the New York media to call him “Clueless Joe” soon after he took the job with the Yankees.

He responded by winning four World Series with the cool demeanor that controlled the temperature of his clubhouse. Demanding owner George Steinbrenner and the highest expectations of any major professional sports franchise didn’t define the mindset of the Yankees. Torre did.

Thomson has shaken off critics of “Sleepy Rob” in a season when the World Series or bust mentality has overwhelmingly taken hold of the Philadelphia fans and media. He’s kept a club with obvious, identifiable flaws in first place.

The Phillies extended Thomson through 2026 after a National League Division Series loss in October. They avoided the lame duck manager in the final season of his contract, but they’ll face the same decision after the 2025 season.

Bob Nightengale told 97.5 The Fanatic that Dave Dombrowski might’ve pursued Alex Cora to replace Thomson if Cora hadn’t extended with the Boston Red Sox last season.

Thomson’s future in Philadelphia isn’t ironclad, especially if the Phillies exit the postseason similarly to their whimper against the New York Mets in 2024. Very few managers survive repeated playoff exits, regardless of whether or not they're at fault for the losses.

However, Thomson has sustained success and weathered plenty of storms during his first job managing a major league team. His own style and demeanor won't satisfy observers who want a manager to rant and rave, but it's helped the Phillies almost immediately reach and sustain a status as a World Series contender since he took the job.

Andrew Painter Debut Looming

Dombrowski estimated the “Julyish” arrival of Andrew Painter to the big leagues during the offseason. The Phillies – despite constant peppering from the media about the top prospect’s timeline – have stayed firm in their ramp up plan for Painter.

The MLB All-Star Break looked like a natural July checkpoint. Mick Abel, meanwhile, slipped and lost his spot in the starting rotation. Aaron Nola isn't ready to rejoin the rotation.

The door is wide open, but Painter hasn’t yet broken down the door to convince the Phillies he deserves a promotion from Triple A to the majors.

He’s posted a 6.75 ERA in his last three starts with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, his first three minor league starts of the season with 90 or more pitches.

June 27 vs. Buffalo Bisons: 4⅓ innings, 2 earned runs, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts

4⅓ innings, 2 earned runs, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts July 3 vs. Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders: 5 innings, 4 earned runs, 7 hits, 7 strikeouts

5 innings, 4 earned runs, 7 hits, 7 strikeouts July 8 vs. Syracuse Mets: 5⅓ innings, 5 earned runs, 8 hits, 3 strikeouts

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Dombrowski sees “a number one, top of the rotation type starter” in his 6-foot-7 right-hander. However, Thomson has insisted that Painter will earn his eventual promotion to the majors with a strong performance in the minors like any other pitcher.

Scott Lauber joined 97.5 The Fanatic to report some underwhelming feedback about Painter from Dombrowski and members of the Phillies organization.

“I said ‘What are the reports you’ve gotten on Painter?’ He (Dombrowski) said ‘I guess I would say good not great.’ I’ve heard it floated about ‘I wonder whether he’s bored.’” -Scott Lauber on 97.5 The Fanatic

Lauber also shared that the Phillies will carefully choose the optimal spot for Painter’s debut. Taijuan Walker’s serviceable spot start in San Francisco eliminated the need to promote Painter before the All-Star Break.

If the Phillies use Walker once more in the first trip through their rotation out of the break, they could potentially allow Painter to make his major league debut on the road against a weak Chicago White Sox lineup in the final series of July.

Looking Ahead

The Phillies head to Petco Park to face the San Diego Padres in a three-game weekend set leading into the MLB All-Star Break from July 14-17.

The two teams met at Citizens Bank Park for three games with only nine days in between series. The Phillies won two of three games, and another series victory would give them the playoff tiebreaker over the Padres.

Friday 7/11 at 9:40pm: Ranger Suarez (7-2, 1.99 ERA) vs. TBD

Saturday 7/12 at 7:35pm: Zack Wheeler (9-3, 2.17 ERA) vs. Yu Darvish (0-1, 4.91 ERA)

Sunday 7/13 at 1:35pm: Cristopher Sanchez (7-2, 2.59 ERA) vs. Nick Pivetta (9-2, 3.07 ERA)