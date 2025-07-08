Phillies vs Giants Odds, Spread, and Total

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 07: Willy Adames #2 of the San Francisco Giants tags out Max Kepler #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies at second base to end the game in the top of the ninth inning at Oracle Park on July 07, 2025 in San Francisco, California. The Giants won the game 3-1. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Fresh off a late-inning loss in the series opener, the Phillies return to Oracle Park to try to even the series against the Giants. First pitch is set for 9:45 p.m. EST.

San Francisco (50–42) has won three straight and five of its last six, including yesterday's 3–1 victory in the opener. The Giants will send former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray to the mound for the start, (9–3, 2.68 ERA).

He'll face Phillies right-hander Taijuan Walker (35, 3.64 ERA), who has split time between the rotation and bullpen this season.

The Phillies (53–38) lead the NL East but have dropped two of their last three during their recent search for offensive consistency. They managed just six hits in yesterday's loss and went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Kyle Schwarber leads the team with 27 home runs and 63 RBIs, while Trea Turner paces Philadelphia with a .299 average. The Giants, meanwhile, have leaned on Heliot Ramos (.270, 14 HR, 47 RBI) and Wilmer Flores (55 RBI) to support a pitching staff that ranks fourth in the majors in team ERA (3.41).

San Francisco owns a 26–17 home record, while the Phillies are 23–22 on the road.

Spread

Phillies +1.5 (-173)

Giants -1.5 (+149)

Moneyline

Phillies +126

Giants -144

Total

Over 8 (-113)

Under 8 (-104)

*The above data was collected on July 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Giants Betting Trends

The total has gone under in eight of the Phillies last nine road games.

The total has gone over in four of the Giants last five games against the Phillies.

The Phillies are 5-5 straight up in their past 10 games.

The Giants are 5-1 straight up in their last six games.

The Phillies are 24-21 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Giants are 16-27 against the spread at home.

Phillies vs Giants Injury Reports

Phillies

Aaron Nola, SP — 60-day IL (ankle/rib).

Giants

Erik Miller, RP— 15-day IL (elbow).

Christian Koss, 2B — 10-day IL (hamstring).

Phillies vs Giants Predictions and Picks

"The Giants' Robbie Rays has a 2.57 ERA in home games, and the San Francisco bullpen is first in MLB with a 2.96 ERA. The Phillies pitching is nowhere near as strong .... Although the Phillies offense has been stronger overall, they have been winning by holding their opponents to one run or less in each of their last five wins, and I don't see the Giants being held down that far here. Take San Francisco." — David Delano, Winners and Whiners

"The Phillies' struggles at Oracle Park are well-documented, and tonight's pitching matchup only compounds their challenges. With Walker on a pitch count and Ray in excellent form, the Giants have a significant edge in both starting pitching and bullpen reliability. Philadelphia's offense has been inconsistent lately, and Oracle Park's dimensions won't help them break out of their funk .... While the Phillies remain the better team overall, this particular matchup heavily favors the Giants." — Joe Jensen, PredictEm