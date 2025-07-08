Jalen Carter Named 3rd Best DT By Coaches, Execs, And Scouts

Jalen Carter #98 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on in the second half at Lumen Field on December 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Jalen Carter is a force to be reckoned with. The stats don't even come close to telling the story of how disruptive the Eagles' DT is. He had just 4 sacks and a Pass-Rush Win Rate of 8.8%. But anyone who watched him play last season knows he is one of the best DTs in the NFL. That is not an Eagles fan's opinion. It is the opinion of a committee of NFL Coaches, Scouts, and Executives.

ESPN surveyed people around the league to get the top 10 players at 11 different positions. Today, they released the top 10 DTs, which prominently featured Jalen Carter. They ranked him 3rd on the list, with some people around the NFL saying he still has room to get better.

"Young player with elite tools, elite instincts and game-changing play ability," a veteran NFL coach said. "Think the best is yet to come from him if he can keep his life in order. Has Hall of Fame-type ability and instincts."

The lowest any person polled ranked Jalen Carter was 4. Some ranked him as the best DT in the league. Only Dexter Lawrence and Chris Jones ranked above him. Given each of their prolific careers to this point, it is understandable that they ranked above Carter for now. But many people around the NFL think Carter can surpass even them.

Carter to his credit, has also avoided any off-the-field problems. Character concerns stemming from his involvement in a deadly crash are what caused him to drop to the Eagles in his draft. But Carter has been a model player since joining the Eagles.

His conditioning was also a slight concern after his rookie season when he hit a rookie wall. But he played over 800 snaps last season, hardly ever leaving the field on defense, and his production never waned.