It Is Way Too Soon To Worry About Bryce Harper

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 2: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after flying out in the bottom of the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres during game one of the doubleheader at Citizens Bank Park on July 2, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Padres defeated the Phillies 6-4.

If the Phillies are going to win anything, they will need Bryce Harper at his best. I think that is something every Phillies fan will agree with. They need Red Light Harper, the guy who caused Bedlam at the Bank. Where there seems to be some disagreement is whether we will get that guy.

Harper's 2025 season has to this point, been hampered by a wrist injury. It kept him out for most of June, and has his power numbers at an all-time low. Many people, including some of my coworkers (John Kincade and Bill Colarulo) are sounding the alarms about Harper already. I am here to tell them, and any one else in mid-panic, that it is way too soon to worry about the former MVP.

Bryce Harper Just Got Back

For one, he has only played in 9 games since returning from the IL. 9 games without a rehab assignment. Of course he looks rusty. His timing looks way off, and given how much time he missed, no one should be shocked by that.But he also has a history of struggling off long IL stints. Something I am sure is not unique to Bryce Harper.

Last year he had a short stint on the IL at the end of June into July. He hit .149 in the month of July with a .358 SLG. in 2023, after his return from Tommy John, he hit just 5 HRs in 3 months, before breaking out in August. And finally in 2022, after missing most of August, he hit .205 with a SLG of .364 in September. He bounced back in a big way from all 3 of those prolonged slumps.

Harper is a guy who sometimes struggles to find his tempo after a long layoff. Having no rehab assignment likley makes that worse. But the track record for him bouncing back from prolonged power droughts, and prolonged slumps off the IL, is there. We have all seen it before over the last 3 seasons.

Trust The Track Record

Harper has proven himself here. We have seen what he is capable of in October. Right now he is struggling. it has beena little bit of a struggle all year. the wrist is clearly bothering him. But it not the first time he dealt with an injury here.

Thoruhgout most of 2022, he dealt with an elbow injury that would eventually need surgery. it hurt is production that season, especially late in the season. he went on to have one of the best playoff perfomances ever. In 17 games he hit .349 with 6 HRs and 13 RBIs. His power was missing for most of the 2023 season, he hit 5 HRs in 13 games in the playoffs.

At this point, if you are doubting Harper, you are not paying attention. This is not the first slump we have seen. Nor is it the first time we saw him fight through injury. The guy has been banged up a lot over the last several seasons. He always steps up when it counts.

So to Bill, John, and all the other Phillies fans sounding the alarm, calm down. Relax for a bit. Harper is not a problem for this team. He has earned the benefit of the doubt. We have seen this movie before, and at the end, he has never been the problem.

There are real concerns with this Phillies team. This is a flawed lineup with several holes. Bryce Harper is not one of them.