Grading Philadelphia Flyers 2025 Offseason

The NHL offseason has reached its quietest point with the draft and free agency in the rearview.

The Philadelphia Flyers will hit ice in 2025-26 with more realistic playoffs odds than in recent seasons after making sensible additions that filled glaring roster weaknesses.

Danny Briere shifted the Flyers into a more competitive direction during the 2025 NHL offseason. The rebuild will move away from its first phase of subtracting players and low expectations in the standings.

How well did Briere use his resources? Will the long-term and short-term moves effectively move the rebuild forward? How does new head coach Rick Tocchet impact the equation?

2025 NHL Draft

The Flyers began the week of the (decentralized) 2025 NHL Draft at the Hard Rock in Atlantic City locked and loaded with a stockpile of draft picks.

Briere was wheeling and dealing while an All-Star panel of broadcasters and guests on 97.5 The Fanatic experienced a memorable night during a rebuild that hasn’t provided the most exciting action in recent seasons.

The Flyers selected Porter Martone with the sixth-overall pick. The 6-foot-3 winger plays with an edge that pushed Tocchet to mention comparisons to Matthew Tkachuk and Corey Perry during his draft night appearance on the broadcast.

Regardless of subjective prospect rankings with very little predictive value, the organization stuck to the correct draft strategy to pick the best player available instead of looking to fill an immediate need.

Most draft prospects are amateur players ages 17 or 18 who are years away from an NHL debut. Acquiring overall talent is a higher priority than filling roster needs for all organizations, especially a rebuilding organization with so much long-term uncertainty.

Briere also maneuvered with the advantage of extra draft capital to jump into the 12th-overall spot to pick Jack Nesbitt. Selling at five consecutive trade deadlines afforded the Flyers the opportunity to treat less premium picks like pawns in a chess match with a higher prize like the 12th pick in mind.

The Flyers believe they’ve acquired the bulk of the prospect system that’ll ultimately impact the rebuild in three drafts in 2023, 2024, and 2025 since Briere and Keith Jones took over the front office.

While proper draft evaluation isn’t possible for several years, the Flyers executed with deliberate strategies to utilize resources and conviction in their decisions.

Grade: A-

Trevor Zegras & The Trade Market

The biggest addition to the NHL roster came on the trade market.

The Flyers acquired Trevor Zegras from the Anaheim Ducks for Ryan Poehling and two draft picks on June 23.

Briere bought low on a young player with high upside and long-term question marks. Zegras is exactly the type of addition that fits the goals of the 2025-26 Flyers.

The Flyers already had serviceable centers like Sean Couturier and Noah Cates on the roster, but they lacked the offensive firepower down the middle that characterizes playoff contenders.

Zegras adds a more dynamic offensive skill set with two 60+ point NHL seasons under his belt and incredible creative ability with the puck on his stick.

He also comes with his fair share of question marks. A history of injuries, questionable two-way ability, and underwhelming scoring numbers the past two seasons dropped his value on the trade market. The potential downside, however, also allowed the Flyers to spend minimal resources on a player with a high ceiling who fits an immediate need.

The 24-year-old also aligns with the plan for short-term commitments to improve the 2025-26 team without ruining the rebuild’s long-term flexibility too soon. Zegras will count for only $5.75 million against the cap for the Flyers in the final season of his current deal before reaching restricted free agency next offseason.

The Flyers reportedly pursued Nicolas Hague and a few other current NHLers. While they didn’t pull the trigger, the addition of Zegras qualifies for the type of risk that a rebuilding team looking to take one step forward should make on the trade market.

Grade: A

NHL Free Agency

Sensible moves aren’t always exciting. The Flyers focused mainly on short-term, stopgap solutions in free agency.

Christian Dvorak provides more stable NHL experience to a crop of centers with a lot of uncertainty. An aging Sean Couturier has dealt with injuries in recent seasons. Jett Luchanko is a roster bubble player. Trevor Zegras isn’t a guarantee to play center yet, and he’s missed significant time with injuries the past two seasons.

Dvorak’s middling career scoring numbers don’t necessarily justify a $5.4 million cap hit. However, the Flyers don’t mind overpaying the 29-year-old without any long-term commitment for a solid addition.

Goaltender Dan Vladar provides a higher base of competence next to Sam Ersson than the nightmare carousel with Ivan Fedotov and Aleksei Kolosov in 2024-25.

The Flyers have finished with the lowest save percentage in the NHL in consecutive seasons. Their goaltenders haven’t given them a realistic chance to compete.

Vladar has finished all five of his NHL seasons with a save percentage below league average. He’s the most questionable of Briere’s offseason additions. The need to sign a veteran tandem goalie to pair with Ersson also stems from Briere's misstep in overpaying Fedotov on a two-year contract last offseason.

The goaltender carousel has been Briere’s only indisputable weakness as a general manager through two full seasons. Vladar checks some of the boxes for a fit with Ersson, but he isn't’ an ideal option in the crease.

Noah Juulsen is another depth addition who fits as a seventh defenseman, but Rasmus Ristolainen’s injury status could push Juulsen up the depth chart. The Flyers added mostly minor league depth otherwise.

“Now, it’s up to the players to take the next step, but we wanted to start helping them. I said it from day one we didn’t have enough cap space to go after the big fish, but It’s small steps that are not hurting us for the future. (It) keeps the flexibility for the future, but at the same time brings some hope and shows the fans and the players on the team that we’re taking (a) step forward.” -Danny Briere

Grade: B-

New Head Coach Rick Tocchet

The 25th head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers commands respect around the NHL because of his coaching and playing careers. Briere and Jones hired Rick Tocchet to be a teacher and a communicator for young players ready to enter their prime NHL years.

Tocchet was the most coveted head coaching candidate of the NHL offseason, and he (theoretically) adds the advantage of attracting free agents to the Flyers.

“There's no doubt that Rick is going to make us more enticing for players to come here. There's no doubt about that. There's already agents calling and letting us know that. And that's kudos to him for the relationship that he's built and the reputation that he's built over the years. It's so positive in that regard that there's no doubt in my mind that, yes, it's going to make us more of an attractive team to join.” -Danny Briere

The Flyers inevitably took on intense criticism for hiring a franchise legend to join Danny Briere and Keith Jones as the dominant decision-makers of the rebuild.

Tocchet’s history with the Flyers isn’t a negative characteristic. He’s a qualified candidate who has spent more than enough time in other NHL organizations to gain outside perspective.

However, the decision reflects a conventional approach that emulates past eras of the Flyers. The rebuild hasn’t (yet) taken an innovative approach like the strategies that have helped other NHL franchises rise to the top in the sport’s changing landscape.

The organization also replaced Ian Laperriere with John Snowden as head coach of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Snowden worked as an assistant for the Phantoms before his offseason promotion, and Laperriere hadn’t had enough success in multiple previous roles with the Flyers to stay in an influential position.

“I call it the 85% you (player on a team) are: There's a certain style and certain way you want to play, but there's 15% you have to change as a coach. You get creative players, you’ve got to let them play. So we have some guys like that. We’ve got some tough guys, and we’ve got some guys that play the game two ways… You’ve got to give these guys some opportunities to make plays, and there's some system stuff that hopefully will help them.” -Rick Tocchet on 97.5 The Fanatic

Grade: C+

Outlook for 2025-26

The Flyers entered the first season under the new front office in 2023-24 with low expectations but nearly snuck into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Their poor results in 2024-25 aligned more closely with the organization’s low expectations on the ice.

The two teams struggled with common weaknesses. Bad goaltending was the most impactful hole on both rosters and in-season trades subtracting from both rosters significantly stunted positive momentum.

The 2025-26 Flyers won’t foreseeably face the two detrimental obstacles. They also expect better production with the additions at center. Developing players will also have the opportunity to take a step forward with the two rebuilding seasons of NHL experience behind them.

ESPN lists the Flyers with the 18th best Stanley Cup odds with no upcoming offseason events to shift the market. Four Metropolitan Division teams and eight Eastern Conference teams have better odds.