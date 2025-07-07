The Case for Zack Wheeler as NL All-Star Starter

The crowd at Citizens Bank Park roared when Zack Wheeler took the mound for the ninth inning of a Sunday series finale.

The potential starting pitcher for the National League in the upcoming MLB All-Star Game had allowed only one Cincinnati Reds hitter to reach base safely through eight innings.

Fans of the Philadelphia Phillies had seen Rob Thomson hook Cristopher Sanchez at 85 pitches and Ranger Suarez at 80 pitches in the club’s two most recent wins entering the final game of their homestand.

The 42,055 managers at the ballpark weren’t thinking about workload management for the Phillies dominant starting rotation in the moment.

They only saw a 35-year-old who’s given his all to the Phillies but missed out on some of the game’s top accolades. They showed the type of intense passion that the national media forgets to credit Philadelphia for.

Zack Wheeler doesn't throw as hard as fellow NL All-Star Paul Skenes. He doesn’t have the marketability of a rising star dating an Instagram influencer. He might not bring the same Gen Z publicity to Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, for the Midsummer Classic.

However, a dominant first half of 2025 and one of the most impressive pitching tenures in Phillies history should qualify him to start the All-Star Game less than five miles from his hometown of Smyrna, Georgia.

Zack Wheeler: Indispuitable All-Star Pitcher

The fiercely competitive right-hander has expanded his deep arsenal of pitches throughout an 11-year career in the big leagues. His nasty four-seam fastball sits around 96 miles per hour, and he effectively mixes in his sinker and cut fastball with high velocity. He’s developed his breaking pitches with a deceiving sweeper as a great putaway pitch.

Wheeler throws beyond velocity and spin rate as effectively as any major league pitcher. The seasoned approach pushes Ricky Bottalico to praise him consistently on 97.5 The Fanatic.

Photo by Heather Barry/Getty Images

Pitching coach Caleb Cotham has worked with the high-priced veteran righty with a heavy focus on biomechanics that benefit pitchers in the modern MLB era of dominant swing-and-miss stuff.

Wheeler earned NL Pitcher of the Month honors with a stunning string of five starts with 31 innings, two earned runs, and 42 strikeouts in June. He somehow upstaged himself to begin the month of July in his first complete game since 2021.

The Phillies expect to win every time their staff ace takes the mound. Thomson summarized Wheeler most simply after a routine, dominant start against the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 17.

“Velocity was up, and he held it. All his stuff was good. Ball to strike ratio. It’s the same quotes. You can take your quotes from the last 20 starts. Just fill it in.” -Rob Thomson

MLB All-Star Game Starting Pitchers

Thomson managed the National League All-Star team in 2023. He sent Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks to the mound at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, citing mainly first half statistics as the rationale for his choice.

The fourth-year manager spoke in his office on Sunday morning before Wheeler’s complete game. He described his own experience two years ago as an independent decision without significant pressure from the MLB commissioner’s office.

“It was just me. Caleb (Cotham) and I got together. We saw who the guys (were) that were on the All-Star Team and just sort of mapped it out. ‘Okay, who’s really had the best first half of the guys that are available?’ Then, see when they pitched, and then call their manager (to) see if he’s comfortable, then make a decision.” -Rob Thomson

Thomson acknowledged potential room for sentimentality given Wheeler’s connection to the Atlanta area. He stayed true to his reputation as a player’s manager by endorsing his ace above Paul Skenes.

“Because they’ve had very similar first halves – Both have been great. Let’s put it that way. – I’d give my guy the first shot, just to be transparent.” -Rob Thomson

Skenes narrowly edges Wheeler with a lower ERA, the most central stat for a pitcher. However, Wheeler holds the advantage in strikeouts, WHIP, and opponent batting average. The two hurlers are dead locked with 116 innings pitched, although Wheeler’s reached the total in one fewer start.

MLB All-Star Game Zack Wheeler NL Rank Paul

Skenes NL Rank ERA 2.17 2nd 1.94 1st Strikeouts 148 1st 125 4th WHIP 0.84 1st 0.92 2nd Opponent BA .177 1st .186 2nd Innings Pitched 116 t-2nd 116 t-2nd WAR 4.8 t-1st 4.8 t-1st Via Baseball Reference

Who Will Take The Hill in Atlanta?

Dave Roberts will ultimately decide the National League’s starting pitcher. He could follow Thomson’s logic to reward his own player and throw one of two Los Angeles Dodgers on the roster.

Clayton Kershaw, Rob Manfred's "Legend’s" All-Star selection, would fit the bill for sentimentality. Yoshinobu Yamamoto also sits sixth in NL Cy Young odds.

However, the choice between the top two NL starters of the first half of 2025 will likely take precedence. Why might Wheeler edge Skenes?

Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Skenes started the 2024 MLB All-Star Game without the merit of the best first half among NL starters. He had started only 11 games after making his major league debut in May, but Torey Lovullo reasonably chose to market the rookie phenom in an exhibition game organized to promote the sport.

Why shouldn’t Skenes start again then? Another pitcher actually has a more attractive narrative.

Wheeler famously finished second in NL Cy Young voting in 2021 and 2024 despite significant advantages in innings pitched and starts over respective winners Corbin Burnes and Chris Sale.

He’s earned the respect as the most durable pitcher in the majors with the most innings pitched since he signed with the Phillies entering the 2020 season. He's remarkably stepped up his game in the postseason over that span with a better ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate than in the regular season.

“I think if you asked 30 teams: 'You’re about to play Game 7 of the World Series. Who do you want to start it, in the entire sport?' 27 of them would pick him. I’m not kidding, just because your confidence that he will be great and pitch into the seventh or eighth inning is higher than almost anyone else in the game. It feels like none of that has been properly rewarded. An All-Star start could easily be that reward.” -Jayson Stark on 97.5 The Fanatic

The most respected veteran pitcher in the majors somehow doesn’t have the Cy Young or World Series hardware for a Hall of Fame resume. The narrative had already traveled with him before the 2025 season. All he’s done is set a pace for career bests in ERA, WHIP, strikeout rate, FIP, opponent batting average, opponent OPS, and WAR during the first half.

Dave Roberts doesn’t intend to let Wheeler build up his trophy case pitching for another World Series contending team.