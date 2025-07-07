ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
VJ Edgecombe Gives Sixers Fans A Rare Reason For Hope

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – JULY 5 : VJ Edgecombe #77 of the Philadelphia 76ers slam dunks the ball over Kyle Filipowski #22 of the Utah Jazz during the second half of their NBA Summer League game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on July 5, 2025 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Being a Sixers fan has not been easy of late. We thought the regular 2nd-round exits in the playoffs were bad. But last season was a disaster that robbed Sixers fans of all joy. We didn't even get to watch rookie Jared McCain, whose season was ended early with an injury. But in his Summer League debut, VJ Edgecombe caused Sixers fans to be happy, even if only for a day, for the 1st time in a while.

It is only the Summer League. But even with that caveat, Sixers Twitter was as lively as it has been in a while, watching the incoming rookie dazzle in his Sixers debut.

28 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, and a steal. A very pretty stat line. But you can't read too much into Summer League stats. We have seen many players post huge stat lines in the Summer, only to do very little when the games count. See Ricky Council IV. What should excite fans is how Edgecombe looked on the court.

The Fastest Kid Alive

Sixers fans have often marveled at just how fast Tyrese Maxey is on the court. His status as the fastest man on the floor may be challenged this year, though. Watching how quickly Edgecombe got up the court in transition was a sight to see. It is easy to see he and Maxey forming a deadly duo in that transition game.

Attack, Attack, Attack

Edgecombe is clearly not someone afraid to attack the basket. Something that Sixers fans know is important given our past trauma with players like Ben Simmons. Edgecombe seemed fearless going into the paint.

His dribbling needs some work. Edgecombe himself would tell you that. Luckily, that is not something they will need Edgecombe to do a lot of early on. But the fact that he is so willing to attack the rim is a good sign of what is to come for him once his game evolves. And for now, you see the impact he can make on both ends of the floor.

Take It With A Grain of Salt

Again, there is only so much stock you can put in a Summer League performance. It was just nice to see Sixers fans be truly joyful about something for a change.

When Edgecombe's name was called for the Sixers, some fans were not sure what to think. Did they pass on the guy with higher upside? We will not learn the answer to that question in the Summer League. We might not learn that answer until 3-5 years from now. Though Ace Bailey also played in that same Summer League game and had a bit of a disaster.

But Edgecombe is quickly winning over Sixers fans. Between his comments about playing defense, his tough backstory, and now this dazzling debut, he has done his part to win over the tough fans of Philly. Philly fans are actually quite easy to please. Be genuine, play hard, and show some toughness, and you can have Philly eating out of the palms of your hands.

Edgecombe is on his way to doing that. His summer league debut does not mean he will be a star in the NBA. But it is a good sign that Edgecombe is going to fit in very well in this city. At the very least, we got to see a fanbase that has been through a lot get something to smile about.

