Philadelphia Phillies vs San Francisco Giants: Odds, Run Line, and Total

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 6: Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a two-run home run in the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park on July 6, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Heather Barry/Getty Images)

Philadelphia's quiet majority of fans may be tired of all the naysaying. Headlines continue to shriek that the Phillies are blowing it, that the club's bullpen isn't any good, and that the batters are prone to slumps. Yet, look at Philly's division lead after winning three series in a row, and things sure don't seem gloomy.

The Phillies will try to extend that streak in a three-game meeting with the San Francisco Giants, set to begin at 9:45 p.m. EST tonight at Oracle Park. San Francisco is pleased to return home following a long road trip, though the last time the Giants performed there, they were swept 3-0 by the Miami Marlins.

Tonight's pitching sets up like a potential duel between Landen Roupp and visiting Cristopher Sanchez. However, sportsbooks must note that all of this year's Phillies-Giants games have been high-scoring.

Spread

Phillies: -1.5 (+125)

Giants: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline

Phillies -144

Giants: +121

Total

Over: 7.5 (-103)

Under: 7.5 (+102)

*The above data was collected on July 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Phillies vs San Francisco Giants Betting Trends

Philadelphia has won five of its last seven ball games.

San Francisco has lost three in a row at home.

Totals have gone under in six of the Phillies' last eight games.

All four Phillies-Giants games this season have gone over betting totals.

Philadelphia Phillies vs San Francisco Giants Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Relief pitcher Christian McGowan is out for the year following Tommy John surgery.

San Francisco Giants

Catcher Tom Murphy is out indefinitely with a back injury.

Second baseman Christian Koss is on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring injury.

Third baseman Casey Schmidt is on the 10-day IL with a hand injury.

Pitcher Erik Miller is on the 15-day injured list with a left elbow sprain.

Outfielder Jerar Encarnacion is on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain.

Philadelphia Phillies vs San Francisco Giants Predictions and Picks

If Philadelphia's bullpen is a liability, you wouldn't know it from the middle game of the Phils' series win over Cincinnati. Four relievers threw an inning apiece in Saturday's 5-1 win without giving up a run. Joe Ross is the only reliever out of nine total who had a bad outing against the Reds, though the unit was spoiled by Zack Wheeler's complete game in the Phillies' 3-1 rubber match victory on Sunday.

Of course, any hurler's start that follows Philly's ace could be a letdown, especially on the road. Both of tonight's probable pitchers' stat lines are confusing, with Roupp having faded just a little bit against Arizona on July 2, while the 7-2 Sanchez appears to be winning less often now that his ERA has shrunk further. Luke Arcaini of Crossing Broad suggests that Sanchez's snub from the MLB All-Star Game is more unthinkable than the Ranger Saurez snub: "It's more (surprising) that Sanchez didn't make it."