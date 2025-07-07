Cam York, Flyers, Agree To 5-Year Contract

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 29: Cam York #8 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on January 29, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey.

The Flyers and Cam York have agreed to a 5-year, $25.75 million deal. It will pay the Flyers' defenseman on average $5.15 million per year. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman was the first to report.

The deal ties York to the Flyers through the 2029-2030 season. York marks the final RFA the Flyers needed to re-sign this off-season.

York broke out two seasons ago with a 30-point season on the Blue Line. But being dropped from the Powerplay last season hurt his production. After scoring 30 points in the 2023-2024 season, he managed just 17 last season. Missing 16 games also did not help.

York notably got into a heated exchange with former Flyers Coach John Tortorella. In Tortorella's final game with the Flyers, he benched York with 9:30 remaining in the 1st period. The two reportedly got into a heated argument afterwards, and according to Kevin Kurz of The Athletic, that exchange played a part in Tortorella's dismissal.

Cam York has steadily been one of the Flyers' most improved players. Now they have him at a price that could end up being a bargain, with the NHL cap expected to take big jumps over the next 3 seasons. It could increase to $113.5 million by the 2027-2028 season.

It also locks in York as a big part of the Flyers' plans as they go from rebuild to contention. The Flyers hired Rick Tocchet this offseason, traded for Trevor Zegras, and added Porter Martone and Jack Nesbitt in the draft.