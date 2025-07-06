3 Phillies Snubbed From MLB All-Star Game

The Philadelphia Phillies will send two players to the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park on July 15.

Zack Wheeler and Kyle Schwarber will represent the club at the Midsummer Classic. However, three worthy candidates won’t travel to the home of the Atlanta Braves. Trea Turner, the NL leader in hits, and dominant lefties Cristopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez were left off Dave Roberts’ roster for the MLB All-Star Game.

“We announced it to the team, and everybody was very happy for them (Wheeler and Schwarber). I told them too that I’m a little disappointed because we have a bunch of other guys that are deserving to be there. Maybe they’ll get there with people not wanting to go or can’t pitch.” -Rob Thomson

Turner, Sanchez, and Suarez have all made legitimate cases with strong first-half performances for a first-place team. While the Phillies have World Series aspirations to focus on, each of the three deserved a personal accolade that bolsters a major league player's resume.

Trea Turner

Photo by Heather Barry/Getty Images

.299/.351/.451

11 home runs, 39 RBI

Phillies fans love to ride Trea Turner, but the veteran shortstop was worthy of his second consecutive National League All-Star selection.

Turner entered the season as a focal point of the club’s attempt to adjust their plate approach. Thomson moved the 32-year-old into the leadoff spot with hopes for him to concentrate more on stolen bases, hits, and on-base percentage.

The expected growing pains of the adjustment caused Turner’s power numbers to slip early in the season. His slugging percentage sat under .400 into the month of May, but a short power surge has brought him up to .451.

Turner has made significant progress in synergizing a patient leadoff approach with a dynamic all-around game. He’s also been able to maintain a drastically lower chase rate at 29.2% down from 33.9% last season.

The otherworldly Aaron Judge is the only hitter in baseball with more base hits than Turner this season.

While Turner will never be a flawless hitter or a Gold Glove shortstop, he’s done more than enough to earn a spot as an NL All-Star reserve.

Cristopher Sanchez

Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images

7-2 , 2.68 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, (17 starts)

The starting staff has rounded into form as one of the top rotations in the majors.

Cristopher Sanchez, meanwhile, has rounded into form as one of the best pitchers in the majors.

The 6-foot-6 lefty broke out in 2024 in his first full season as an MLB starting pitcher. He’s taken another huge step as an ascending star in 2025.

Cristopher Sanchez ERA Strikeout Rate WHIP WAR 2021-2023 4.14 22.8% 1.20 1.9 2024 3.32 20.3% 1.24 3.4 2025 2.68 26.2% 1.13 3.8 WAR via Baseball Reference

Sanchez ranks fourth in National League Cy Young odds behind only Wheeler, Paul Skenes, and Logan Webb.

He’s developed one of the best changeups in the game. It provides him with a nasty putaway pitch against right-handed hitters, while he leans on his slider against lefties more often deep into counts.

Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott, and Brandon Marsh formed the Phillies Daycare early in their careers, but the collective nickname didn’t include the real future star in their age range. Sanchez is a foundational piece of the franchise at age 28 locked up at an affordable price through 2028.

Ranger Suarez

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

7-2 , 1.99 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, (12 starts)

Ranger Suarez allowed seven earned runs in only 3 ⅔ innings in his 2025 season debut on May 4. An unimpressive second half in 2024, an unusually long rehab stint, and looming questions about free agency had dropped his stock across the board.

He’s since reminded everyone why he became such a fan favorite through the first half of 2024.

Suarez recovered from the early hiccup with 10 consecutive quality starts. He finally snapped the streak on Saturday in a start when he threw five innings of a one-run ball on a pitch limit.

The cool Venezuelan lefty mixes his pitches effectively to compensate for declining velocity on his fastball. A changeup averaging 79 miles per hour keeps hitters off balance, and his curveball sits around 74.

“It doesn’t bother me about his velocity because he’s (an) old school pitcher. He commands all his pitches, and he keeps people off balance. His stuff is excellent.” -Rob Thomson