Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC: Odds, Spread, and Total

COLUMBUS, OHIO – JUNE 29: Ian Glavinovich #2 of Philadelphia Union moves the ball upfield during the first half against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on June 29, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Union's substitute lineup is becoming like the Indiana Pacers of late spring. When they succeed, the oddsmakers seem to have a grudge over it and hand them even worse odds in games to come. Philadelphia wasn't supposed to beat Chicago last Wednesday, when the Union won 1-0. Many analysts predicted the club would get blown away in Columbus days later, but that didn't occur either.

This week's odds make it look like Las Vegas is cheering for Music City. Nashville SC is a minus-odds pick to defeat the steep underdog Philadelphia Union at Geodis Park this Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Philadelphia's chances have been struck by a double-whammy. The rash of national team call-aways is timed badly next to the Tai Baribo saga. But the Gold Cup's footballers are starting to return to the MLS.

Spread

Philadelphia Union +0.5 (-110)

Nashville SC -0.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Philadelphia Union +275

Nashville SC -110

Draw +290

Total

Over 2.75 (-118)

Under 2.75 (-102)

*The above data was collected on July 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC Betting Trends

The Philadelphia Union is 4-1-1 in its last six road appearances.

Totals have gone under in three of the Union's last four matches.

Nashville hasn't dropped three points in a match since April 19.

Nashville SC is on a three-game winning streak.

Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC Injury Reports

Philadelphia Union

Defender Ian Glavinovich remains out with a knee injury.

Defender Nathan Harriel is out on national team duty.

Midfielder Quinn Sullivan is out on national team duty.

Forward Mikael Uhre is out with an adductor injury.

Defender Frankie Westfield is out with an ankle injury.

Defender Olivier Mbaizo is questionable with an adductor injury.

Forward Tai Baribo is questionable with a calf strain.

Nashville SC

Forward Tyler Boyd is out with a knee injury.

Forward Maximus Ekk is out with a knee injury.

Defender Wyatt Meyer is out with a hamstring strain.

Defender Tate Schmitt is out with a hamstring strain.

Defender Taylor Washington is out with a knee injury.

Defender Walker Zimmerman is out on national team duty.

Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC Predictions and Picks

The third problem with Philly's timing is that this is a bad time to play Nashville SC. The hosts' third-place standing on the Eastern Conference table hides a ledger of points taken in every MLS bout since late April, and three straight wins coming into Saturday. Sam Surridge leads the league with 16 goals.

Philadelphia, however, has its last-resort defender back in Union colors. GK Andre Blake took consolation for Jamaica's early exit from the Gold Cup by returning to start for Philly against Columbus. The Crew got away with a 1-0 victory, and Blake's successful reboot as Philadelphia's starter was still reported as a highlight. Footboom blogged that "goalkeeper Blake heroically (denied) two potential daggers."