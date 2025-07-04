This Day in Sports History: July 4

Sporting events on the calendar in July include MLB — notably the All-Star Game — the NBA Summer League, the British Grand Prix, the Tour de France, NASCAR Cup Series races, golf tournaments, and track and field meets. July 4 has heralded many momentous occasions in sport, and we'll explore some of them.

Johnson is renowned as the first African American heavyweight boxing champion of the world, a title he held from 1908 to 1915. Gehrig is recognized for his exceptional baseball career with the New York Yankees, his 2,130 game streak, and his courageous battle with ALS. Navratilova is one of the greatest tennis players of all time, celebrated for her exceptional athletic ability and 59 Grand Slam titles.