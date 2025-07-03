The Phillies Starting Rotation is Too Good To Waste

This Phillies season has been a bit up and down. From several games down to the Mets, to 5 games back, and now back to a few games up. They have one of the best records in baseball, but judging by the state of the fanbase, it certainly does not feel that way. The lineup has been inconsistent, the bullpen is a mess, and they make too many mistakes on the basepaths.

But there is one thing every Phillies fan can hang their hat on. This starting rotation. They currently have the best starter ERA in Baseball (3.30), and the 2nd best in all of baseball. But they are not just pitching well, they pitch deep into games. Their 491 innings lead the league. They are also 1st with 529 Ks from their starters. The next best team, the Braves, has 28 fewer Ks from their starters.

But since June 1st, they are even more dominant. Their starters had a 2.35 ERA in June. The Yankees were 2nd in June with an ERA of 3.20. Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suarez, and Cristopher Sanchez, in particular, mowed down opposing lineups. All 3 of them had an ERA under 2.0, and Wheeler kept his under 1.0.

That is a trio that can carry you through the playoffs. There is a chance the Phillies have the pitching advantage in every single game of a 5 or 7-game series. Jesus Luzardo is currently struggling, but he is not far removed from looking like a Cy Young.

With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility

A rotation that great also comes with great expectations. We saw this team waste a great rotation before. In 2011, the Four Aces were one of the greatest pitching rotations in baseball history. What did it get them? A first-round exit to the Cardinals.

They can not waste this rotation. Dave Dombrowski cannot waste this rotation. This rotation is good enough to win a World Series. But as we all remember with 1 Bloody Nil, the rotation can be near perfect, and you can still lose if you dont score any runs.

They need to score runs. Something they sometimes do in bunches. But they also sometimes struggle to do at all. We recently saw them score 1 run over a 3-game series in Houston. Granted, the Astros also have a very good pitching staff. But they might need to go through that staff to win a World Series. Or they might face the Tigers' staff. Or the Yankees staff.

This team cannot rest on its laurels. The pitching staff is not an excuse to play it safe; it is an excuse to push all in. When you are holding 4 aces in poker, you better come away with a massive pot. Eventually, you are pushing all in on that hand. That is what the Phillies need to do.

What does that mean? It means taking a big swing at the deadline. It means getting a little uncomfortable. Parting with a prospect you might not want to part with. Because now is their best chance to win it. With Wheeler's age, we don't know how long he will keep pitching like this. Ranger likely won't be here next year. Kyle Schwarber might not be here next year.