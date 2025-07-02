Padres vs Phillies Odds, Spread, and Total

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 30: Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates his solo home run with Max Kepler #17 in the bottom of the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park on June 30, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Padres 4-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Game 2 was rained out on Tuesday and this is the second game of a double header between the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies.

San Diego is 45-39 and sits second in the NL West. In Game 1, the Padres outhit the Phillies 7-6 but still couldn't manage to drive in any runs. San Diego struck out ten times, and only four batters recorded at least one hit. Xander Bogaerts had a strong performance, going 3-for-4. Most of the Padres' hits came from their big bats, but they'll need more contributions from the rest of the lineup to come through in key moments.

Philadelphia is 50-35 and leads the NL East, holding a two-game lead over the New York Mets. The Phillies have won two straight, and their offense is slowly trending upward. They produced some early offense in Game 1, which was more than enough with Zack Wheeler on the mound. Philadelphia didn't just rely on the big hit and drew six walks. Nick Castellanos led the way with a walk and a solo home run.

Spread

Padres -1.5 (+149)

Phillies +1.5 (-169)

Moneyline

Padres -111

Phillies +102

Total

OVER 9 (-103)

UNDER 9 (-113)

*The above data was collected on July 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Padres vs Phillies Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in eight of San Diego's last 12 games.

San Diego is 1-7 SU in its last eight games against Philadelphia.

San Diego is 2-6 SU in its last eight games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Philadelphia's last eight games.

Philadelphia is 12-6 SU in its last 18 games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Philadelphia's last nine games against San Diego.

Padres vs Phillies Injury Reports

San Diego Padres

Eguy Rosario, 3B - Day-to-day

Ethan Salas, C - Day-to-day

Andy Thomas, C - Out

Albert Fabian, 3B - Day-to-day

Justin Lopez. SS - Day-to-day

Philadelphia Phillies

Raylin Heredia, RF - Day-to-day

Carson Taylor, SS - Day-to-day

Padres vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

San Diego is 20-25 on the road and 5-5 in its last 10 games. The Padres are 23rd in runs scored, rank 17th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging percentage. Their pitching staff ranks eighth in ERA. Manny Machado leads the team in batting average and has been inconsistent with his hitting. The Padres' offense continues to run cold, having scored one run or fewer in three of their last five games. Starting for San Diego is Dylan Cease (3-7, 4.53 ERA), who has six quality starts this season and has been all over the place in his last five starts.

Philadelphia is 27-14 at home and 5-5 in its last ten games. The Phillies rank 11th in runs scored, eighth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging percentage. Their pitching staff ranks ninth in ERA. Kyle Schwarber leads the team in home runs and RBIs and has recently done a good job of drawing walks. While the Phillies' offense has been inconsistent, their pitching has remained solid. Starting for Philadelphia is Cristopher Sánchez (6-2, 2.69 ERA), who has eight quality starts this season and is seeing an upward trend in strikeouts.

Best Bet: Philadelphia Spread