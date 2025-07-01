This Day in Sports History: July 1
July is exciting for sports fans, with MLB action, NBA Summer League games, the British Grand Prix, the Tour de France, NASCAR Cup Series races, golf tournaments, the MLB All-Star game, and track and field meets. In past years, July 1 has produced several notable moments and outstanding sporting achievements. Let's explore some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great sporting events that occurred on July 1 include:
- 1901: Arthur Gore took down the four-time defending champion R.F. Doherty to win the first of his three Wimbledon singles titles.
- 1903: The inaugural Tour de France race started in Montgeron, France.
- 1904: The Summer Olympics were held in St. Louis, Missouri, marking the first time the event was held in the U.S..
- 1904: Willie Anderson won the Western Open golf title for the second time, becoming the first two-time champion of the event.
- 1916: Honus Wagner, at 42 years of age, became the oldest player in MLB history to hit an inside-the-park home run.
- 1920: Golfer George Duncan won the British Open, earning his only major title.
- 1920: Walter Johnson pitched a no-hitter against the Boston Red Sox. It was the only no-hitter of his legendary career.
- 1920: Suzanne Lenglen completed a sweep at Wimbledon, winning the women's singles and mixed doubles titles.
- 1938: Don Budge won the men's singles title at Wimbledon, marking the third leg of his Grand Slam achievement.
- 1941: Joe DiMaggio tied the MLB record for the longest hitting streak at 44 games. He eventually reached 56 consecutive games.
- 1951: Bob Feller pitched his third career no-hitter.
- 1956: Beverly Hanson won the LPGA Women's Western Open, securing the second of her three major titles.
- 1961: Golfer Mickey Wright won her third U.S. Women's Open title.
- 1967: Bobby Unser won both Champ Car races in Canada. This was the first time these races were held outside the U.S.
- 1980: Athlete Steve Ovett set a new 1-mile world record time of 3:48:8.
- 1982: Cal Ripken Jr. began his streak of 2,216 consecutive starts at shortstop.
- 1984: Miller Barber won his second U.S. Senior Open title.
- 1997: Mike Tyson was suspended for biting Evander Holyfield's ear during their heavyweight title fight.
- 2007: Christie Kerr won the U.S. Women's Open golf championship.
- 2012: Spain beat Italy 4-0 in the final of the UEFA European Championship.
- 2018: Lebron James signed a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Looking back on these July 1 events, the outstanding athletes are Walter Johnson, Mike Tyson, and Lebron James.
Johnson is one of the greatest baseball pitchers of all time. He's known as Big Train thanks to his powerful fastball. Tyson is among the most iconic and ferocious heavyweight boxers in history, recognized for his aggressive fighting style and powerful punches. James is renowned for his exceptional basketball skills, multiple NBA championship wins, and significant impact on the game. He holds various records and accolades, including the NBA's all-time leading scorer.