Sixers Lose Guerschon Yabusele To The Knicks

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 14: Guerschon Yabusele #28 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half at the Wells Fargo Center on January 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Guerschon Yabusele era is over for the Sixers. Any hope he would return to the Sixers was dashed when Shams Charania reported that the big man signed a 2-year, $12 million deal with the Knicks.

Guerschon Yabusele Has Breakout Campaign With The Sixers

There were not many bright spots for the Sixers last year. But one big one was certainly Yabusele. After the French big man made a name for himself at the Paris Olympics, including putting LeBron James on a poster, the Sixers scooped him up on a low-risk move to see if he had anything to offer an NBA team.

Turns out he did. Yabusele played 27 minutes per game, and averaged 11pts, 5.6 rebounds, and shot 38% from 3. As the 4, he seemed to be an ideal fit for what the Sixers want to do. He did not get to play much with Embiid, given the Sixers Center missed all but 19 games. But it felt like Yabusele would fit in perfectly as the 4 in a lineup with Embiid if they ever got the chance to develop chemistry.

Where Does That Leave The Sixers?

It leaves the Sixers with few options at the 4. Right now only have Trendon Watford as a PF. Watford signed with the Sixers on a 2-year two-year, $5.3 million contract. He cost half as much as Yabusele did, making him much easier to fit into their cap plans. Once Quentin Grimes is signed, they might have space for another move. They might have even been able to fit Yabsule in. But there is not much else they can do until the Grimes deal is on the books.