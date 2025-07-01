Mike Rose Golf Contest (British Open Championship)
The 153rd British Open Championship returns to Royal Port Rush Golf Club in Northern Ireland July 17-20, where in 2019, local golf product Shane Lowry won the claret jug. Lowry…
The 153rd British Open Championship returns to Royal Port Rush Golf Club in Northern Ireland July 17-20,
where in 2019, local golf product Shane Lowry won the claret jug.
Lowry and another local hero Rory McIlroy, will get some big galleries and are the clear favorites.
But Scottie Scheffler is world #1 and playing well. Other strong contenders include defending champ Xander Scheuffele, 2019 runner-up Tommy Fleetwood and 2-time tour winner Ben Griffin.
If you can pick the winner and the winning score(par is 284), you can win a $200 prize package from Parx Casino and Callaway Golf.
Entries close at noon on Thursday, July 17. Good luck!!
Mike Rose/Fanatic Golf Reporter