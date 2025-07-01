The Clock Is Ticking On Max Kepler With The Phillies

Max Kepler has landed in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

The Philadelphia Phillies suffered through a brutal series against the Houston Astros. Kepler responded by telling The Athletic after the series finale afterwards that his biggest personal challenge this season was his lack of routine at-bats. He reiterated a similar sentiment to MLB.com during the weekend series against the Atlanta Braves.

"I signed here being told that I was going to be the starting left fielder. The everyday starting left fielder. So, there's my answer. That's why I came here." -Max Kepler

While Rob Thomson downplayed the public frustration, the Phillies must evaluate an underperforming outfield that's dragging down their lineup ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline on July 31.

The disconnect between Kepler and the organization about lack of at-bats against left-handed pitchers and his waning value with the Phillies could push Dave Dombrowski to make a change.

Max Kepler Struggling in 2025

The 32-year-old lefty is hovering just above the Mendoza line at .205 with the Phillies. His OPS+ of 84 lands him significantly below the MLB average at 100.

Dombrowski told the Philadelphia media in December that he added Kepler to bring stronger plate discipline and contact to the lineup as an everyday player.

Kepler has a lopsided 206 at-bats against right-handers and 46 at-bats against left-handers. He hasn’t hit either effectively.

His batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, home run pace, and RBI pace all fall below his career averages in 10 seasons with the Minnesota Twins. His slash line falls drastically below this season’s dwindling MLB averages across the board.

Kepler feels he needs extra at-bats to find better rhythm. Thomson respects players for their motivation to contribute. However, the skipper calmly pushed aside that any player would get extra at-bats simply because of a request for his preferences.

“No, you’ve got to perform. Right now, they’re (Kepler and Bryson Stott are) swinging the bat pretty well against both. Once I see that, then they play. My job is to put people in the right position to succeed every day. That’s not only the starters but also the guys sitting on the bench as well. Their job is to be ready to play every day. That’s where we’re at, and I’ll continue as I move forward to do it.” -Rob Thomson

Kepler signed a one-year contract worth $10 million entering 2025. He’s fallen well short of expectations offensively. His glove hasn’t offset the disappointment for a team in desperate need of some power in the outfield. He hasn't stolen a base this season.

The 11-year veteran has lost his roster security and given Dombrowski plenty of reason to search for a replacement one month ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline.

Phillies Outfield Questions

The Phillies rank 20th in slugging percentage among outfielders this season and 25th in home runs. Optimizing a more competitive rotation of outfielders will be a high priority for Dombrowski in July.

Nick Castellanos is far from the perfect option in right field offensively or defensively. However, he emphatically exceeds the production of every other Phillies outfielder, and he’s unlikely to lose playing time in right field (at least to begin a game).

Max Kepler presents a more obvious fit as an everyday outfielder than any of his other teammates. However, he’s running low on opportunities to earn the trust of the organization to fill that role.

The strengths of Brandon Marsh, Otto Kemp, and minor leaguer Justin Crawford could conceivably help the outfield puzzle pieces fit together better without Kepler and eliminate the awkward mix that developed in the first half of 2025.

Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Marsh and Kemp bring more unique skill sets that could complement each other in an effective left field platoon.

Marsh provides competence that has become harder and harder to find in major league outfields. He limped out of the gates with a cringeworthy performance in his first 17 games of 2025. However, a short trip to the injured list helped him reset for a return on May 3.

The 27-year-old has hit .312 with an .803 OPS in 47 games since. The Phillies can reasonably proceed with Marsh as a role player while he shows improvement in his contact rate and his competence against lefties.

While Kemp won’t flawlessly solve the club’s glaring need for a right-handed power bat, he provides some appeal if he can play competent outfield defense.

The 25-year-old rookie belted two crucial extra-base hits in a weekend series against the Atlanta Braves, including his first career home run on June 27. Bryce Harper’s return will push him out of an everyday role.

“If Bryce needs a day, he’ll (Kemp will) be at first base. If you get a lefty, he can play some different positions and move around the diamond. I’ve really liked his at-bats. I’d like to get him in there as much as I can.” -Rob Thomson

A potential looming promotion for Crawford provides more positional versatility with experience in center field. Kepler’s need to stay in the corners, conversely, either pushes Marsh to center or creates the need to play struggling hitter Johan Rojas.

Dombrowski acknowledged in an interview with Jayson Stark that he wouldn’t hesitate to promote Crawford to the majors if the situation calls for it. The decision would also add another left-hander to the roster and further diminish Kepler's fit.

One trade for an outfielder could also shake up the entire dynamic. If Dombrowski does land an outfielder on a thin market ahead of the deadline, he’d likely do so in admission of failure with the addition of Kepler and the intention to add an entirely new skill set.

What Is Max Kepler's Future?

The reasons to believe that a Max Kepler hot streak is coming have gradually shrunk. A lineup that needs a shakeup has an obvious candidate to be replaced.

Kepler hasn’t performed to the same level of Marsh to earn at-bats as a left-handed platoon option. He doesn’t bring the handedness advantage of Kemp. Crawford provides a bigger allure of a young sparkplug who could inject energy into a stale lineup of underperforming veterans.

What advantage does Kepler bring? His major league track record leaves the door open for improvement during the month of July. Dombrowski still has wiggle room on his decisions to alter the roster ahead of the trade deadline, and he'd welcome an internal solution.

The players he’s competing against for at-bats bring seemingly better fits, but they also bring flaws that should prevent any front office from definitively excluding a hitter like Kepler from their plans.

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The Phillies don’t owe Kepler any money past 2025. Dombrowski set an initial precedent for swallowing owed money by releasing Didi Gregorius following the trade deadline in 2022 months away from the expiration of the veteran shortstop’s contract. Gregorius had earned respect from the club, but he had simply lost his everyday value on the roster.

Whit Merrifield similarly failed to complement Marsh last season after signing a one-year, $8 million deal. The Phillies designated the veteran for assignment in July 2024.