Flyers Sign Goalie Dan Vladar To 2-Year Deal

DALLAS, TEXAS - MARCH 06: Dan Vladar #80 of the Calgary Flames makes a save during the first period against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on March 06, 2025 in Dallas, Texas.

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Flyers' goaltending situation was one of the worst in the NHL last season. Their 3.45 goals allowed per game was 28th in the NHL. Even worse, they were last in the NHL with a Save% % of .879. Their solution, signing former Calgary Goalie Dan Vladar to a 2-year deal with an AAV of $3.35 million.

It is another body to throw at the problem, but perhaps not a great fix. Vladar was 29 in Goals Allowed per Game (2.8) and 32nd in Save% (.898). He is an upgrade of the links of Ivan Fedotov and Aleksei Kolosov, but not by all that much.

Those two played 43 games in the net last year. Vladar set a new career high in games played last year with 30. So either he will play a lot more games than he is used to, or even more weight might get put on Sam Errson. A player who already struggled at times with the weight of his role last season.

It is the latest in a flurry of moves by the Flyers. Earlier, they added two former Rick Tocchet players in Noah Juulsen and Christian Dvorak.

