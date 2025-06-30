Padres vs Phillies Odds, Spread, and Total

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 29: Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies bats in the eighth inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 29, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres look to get back in the win column and reignite their offense.

The Padres are 45-38 and sit second in the NL West. They just dropped two of three on the road against the Cincinnati Reds. San Diego was blown out in Game 1, rallied late to win Game 2, and blew a one-run save opportunity in Game 3. This marks stop two on a six-game road trip, and the Padres will look for more consistency moving forward.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 49-35 and first in the NL East. They just wrapped up a 2-4 road trip, during which their offense scored one run or fewer in four of the games. After being swept by the Houston Astros, the Phillies bounced back to take two of three from the Atlanta Braves. They won Game 1 in dominant fashion, 13-0, lost Game 2 by a score of 6-1, and edged out a 2-1 win in the rubber match. Philadelphia will look to get its offense going again at home.

Spread

Padres +1.5 (-108)

Phillies -1.5 (-101)

Moneyline

Padres +186

Phillies -206

Total

OVER 9 (+112)

UNDER 9 (-122)

*The above data was collected on June 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Padres vs Phillies Betting Trends

San Diego is 1-6 SU in its last seven games against Philadelphia.

San Diego is 2-5 SU in its last seven games on the road.

San Diego is 1-5 SU in its last six games when playing on the road against Philadelphia.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Philadelphia's last seven games.

Philadelphia is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Philadelphia's last 15 games against San Diego.

Padres vs Phillies Injury Reports

San Diego Padres

Eguy Rosario, 3B - Day-to-day

Ethan Salas, C - Day-to-day

Andy Thomas, C - Out

Albert Fabian, 3B - Day-to-day

Justin Lopez, SS - Day-to-day

Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper, 1B - 10-day IL

Raylin Heredia, RF - Day-to-day

Carson Taylor, SS - Day-to-day

Padres vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

San Diego is 20-24 on the road and 6-4 in its last ten games. The Padres rank 22nd in runs scored, 17th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging percentage. On the mound, they rank eighth in ERA. Manny Machado leads the team in batting average and had two hits in the Reds series. Starting for San Diego is Matt Waldron (0-0, 0.00 ERA). This will be his first start of the season; his career record is 8-14 with a 4.79 ERA.

Philadelphia is 26-14 at home and 5-5 in its last ten games. The Phillies are tied for 10th in runs scored, rank eighth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging percentage. Their pitching staff ranks 11th in ERA. Kyle Schwarber leads the team in home runs and RBIs and is on a three-game hitting streak. On the mound for the Phillies is Zack Wheeler (7-3, 2.55 ERA). He has nine quality starts this season, and nearly half of those have been shutouts.