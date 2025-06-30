ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Advanced Transplant and Organ Health Services with Dr. Simona Rossi

Andrew Salciunas
In partnership with
Virtua Health

In this month’s informative Stay Well Health Chat, Andrew Salciunas is joined by Dr. Simona Rossi, a highly respected transplant hepatologist and Administrative Medical Director of Advanced Transplant and Organ Health Services at Virtua Health. Dr. Rossi provides essential insights into liver and kidney diseases, emphasizing prevention, early detection, and the importance of organ donation.

Dr. Rossi explains that while many associate liver disease with alcohol use, the leading cause today is fatty liver disease linked to conditions such as diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure. She stresses the critical role of regular medical check-ups, including annual blood tests, to detect potential liver or kidney issues before they progress to severe stages requiring transplants.

She also sheds light on kidney health, highlighting how conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes commonly lead to kidney disease. Dr. Rossi underscores the difference in urgency between kidney and liver transplants, explaining that while kidney patients may rely on dialysis, liver patients typically require more immediate intervention.

Some of the Topics Discussed:

  1. Understanding the leading causes of liver and kidney diseases.
  2. Recognizing the silent symptoms of liver and kidney disease.
  3. Preventative measures and lifestyle adjustments to maintain healthy liver and kidney function.
  4. What to expect during the transplant process.
  5. The critical importance of organ donation and how one donor can save multiple lives.

For more information, visit go.virtua.org/VATOH

Virtua Health
Andrew SalciunasAuthor
Andrew Salciunas, “The Choonis,” has done it all at the station - screening calls, working events as a member of the street team, producing 7 days a week, doing updates, and now hosting his own show. Now with a wife and kid, his life experiences are far different than when he first started, but this “regular guy” knows how to relate to anyone. He writes about the Flyers, Phillies, Sixers, and Eagles.
