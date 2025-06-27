This Day in Sports History: June 27

Through the decades, June 27 has certainly seen its fair share of noteworthy sports trivia. From an infamous fight that broke out at a FIFA World Cup quarterfinal to a skateboarder who set a Guinness World Record, from the first black boxer to win a world championship to a boxer who announced his third, unsuccessful retirement, this day in sports history has been memorable.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Here's a look back on some of the sports highlights from June 27:

1890: George Dixon became the first black boxer to win a world championship.

Mabel Cahill won the U.S. National Championships for women's tennis. She beat the defending champion, Ellen Roosevelt.

Hazel Hotchkiss Wightman won her first of three straight U.S. National Championships. She took down the defending women's singles champion, Maud Barger-Wallach.

Jack Johnson beat Frank Moran on a points decision after 20 rounds, retaining his heavyweight boxing title.

Walter Hagen won the British Open for the second time.

The U.S. reigned victorious over Great Britain in the Ryder Cup with a score of 9-3.

The Brooklyn Dodgers and Boston Bees wound up in a 2-2 tie after 23 innings. The game lasted 5 hours and 15 minutes and was called because it had gotten dark.

Chandler Harper won the PGA Championship, bringing home his only major title.

Hungary beat Brazil 4-2 in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal. The match became known as the Battle of Berne after a fight broke out on the field and spilled into the locker rooms.

The Philadelphia Phillies' Johnny Callison hit for the cycle.

Willie McCovey became the first player to hit two home runs in one inning for the second time.

Muhammad Ali failed to retire from boxing for the third time.

Jerry Reuss, pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers, threw a no-hitter against the San Francisco Giants.

France defeated Spain 2-0 to win the UEFA European Championship Final.

Mike Tyson knocked out Michael Spinks in just 91 seconds.

Jim Colbert won the Senior Players Championship, which was his only major career title.

Juli Inkster won the LPGA Championship and became a member of the Career Grand Slam club.

Tony Hawk set a record by becoming the first skateboarder to land a "900" (rotating 2 ½ times while airborne) in the ESPN X Games Five.

Kwame Brown, Glynn Academy's leading rebounder and shot-blocker, was the Washington Wizards' first pick in the NBA Draft.

Cristie Kerr won the LPGA Championship and set a tournament record by finishing 19 strokes under par. This was her second major title victory.

Cristie Kerr won the LPGA Championship and set a tournament record by finishing 19 strokes under par. This was her second major title victory. 2021: Nelly Korda took home the trophy at the Women's PGA Championship, marking her first major title.