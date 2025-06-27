ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Porter Martone, From Flyers Fan To Flyers Player

As kids, we all dream of one day suiting up for our favorite team one day. The vast majority of us never play pro sports, let alone wear the jersey…

Dylan MacKinnon
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Porter Martone poses with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after being drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers with the number six overall pick during the first round of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft at the Peacock Theater on June 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: Porter Martone poses with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after being drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers with the number six overall pick during the first round of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft at the Peacock Theater on June 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

 (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

As kids, we all dream of one day suiting up for our favorite team one day. The vast majority of us never play pro sports, let alone wear the jersey we once wore as kids. Porter Martone just accomplished both. The Flyers selected lifelong Flyers fan Martone with their 6th overall pick.

On The 97.5 The Fanatic Draft Show, Jason Myrtetus shared his thoughts on the pick.

"A guy who is big, mean, and nasty, and has skill around the net... this is the best player available. Danny stuck to his word."- Jason Myrtetus

Porter Martone is not the center you could argue the Flyers needed. But Danny Briere was clear that they would go best player available. Instead of drafting for need, they clearly took the highest guy on their board. Some might say James Hagens should have been higher. But it is hard to deny the Flyers kept their word and took the highest guy on their own draft board.

After being drafted, Porter Malone said he had a Claude Giroux jersey in his basement as a kid. Later, he talked about traveling down to Philly from his hometown in Canada with his dad to see the Flyers.

Now, he will be the guy young fans travel to see. If things go well, it will be his signed jersey hanging on the wall of some kid's basement. Maybe those kids will look at his jersey and one day hope to be drafted by the Flyers like he just did.

Porter Martone Showed His Skill In International Play

Malone helped Team Canada win the silver medal in the 2022 Under-17 World Hockey Challenge, scoring 7 goals in 5 assists. A year later, he helped lead Canada to Bronze in the IHF World U18 Championships with 3 goals and 3 assists. In 2024, he finally won gold. On the way to that gold medal, he broke an All-Time Canadian Record with 22 points, surpassing Connor Bedard. He even scored a hat trick on one game.

Now he will go from winning medals for his home country to trying to win a Stanley Cup for his childhood team.

NHL DraftPhiladelphia Flyers
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
Related Stories
Flyers Trade Up To Take Big Center Jack Nesbitt
Flyers // NHLFlyers Trade Up To Take Big Center Jack NesbittDylan MacKinnon
2025 NHL Draft Guest for the Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers // NHL97.5 The Fanatic’s Loaded List Of Flyers Guests For 2025 NHL DraftColin Newby
Trevor Zegras, before his trade to the Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers // NHLWhat Are The Flyers Getting in Trade Acquisition Trevor Zegras?Colin Newby
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect