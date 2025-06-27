Phillies vs Braves Odds, Spread, and Total

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 24: Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs after hitting a single against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at Daikin Park on June 24, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

The Braves return to Truist Park tonight, hoping a change of scenery can snap their recent slide. Atlanta opens a three-game set against the Phillies at 6:15 p.m. EST after dropping back-to-back games against the Mets.

Atlanta (37–43) has lost four of its last six but owns a 22–15 record at home. Right-hander Bryce Elder (2–4, 4.77 ERA) will take the mound looking to bounce back from a stretch of giving up nine runs in his past two starts. He'll face Phillies rookie Mick Abel (2–1, 3.47), who's making his sixth big-league appearance.

Philadelphia (47–34) enters on a three-game losing streak, having scored just one run over 27 innings in a sweep at the hands of the Astros. Kyle Schwarber (24 HR, 55 RBI) and Trea Turner (.295 AVG) lead the offense, but the Phillies were held to five hits or fewer in each game in Houston.

Spread

Phillies +1.5 (-167)

Braves -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline

Phillies +126

Braves -142

Total

Over 9.5 (+101)

Under 9.5 (-119)

*The above data was collected on June 27, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Braves Betting Trends

The total has gone under in all of the Phillies' last five road games, and four of their last five overall.

The total has gone under in 10 of the Braves' last 15 games against the Philies.

The Phillies are 6-4 against the spread in their past 10 games, including 4-3 on the road.

The Braves are 4-6 against the spread in their past 10 games, including 2-1 at home.

The Phillies are 0-3 when playing as the underdogs in their last 10 games.

The Braves are 6-2 in their last 10 games when playing as the favorites.

Phillies vs Braves Injury Reports

Phillies

Bryce Harper,1B — 10-day IL (wrist).

Aaron Nola, SP — 60-day IL (ankle).

Astros

Lance McCullers Jr., SP — 15-day IL (foot).

Yordan Alvarez, LF — 10-day IL (hand).

Pedro Leon, RF — 60-day IL (knee).

Shawn Dubin, RP — 15-day IL (forearm).

Spencer Arrighetti, SP — 60-day IL (thumb).

J.P. France, SP — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Phillies vs Braves Predictions and Picks

"While the Phillies' offensive struggles in Houston raise legitimate concerns, their track record of bouncing back after poor series makes them an attractive bet at plus-money odds. Mick Abel has shown the poise and command of a much more experienced pitcher, giving Philadelphia a significant advantage over Bryce Elder, who has struggled with consistency throughout the season. The Braves have underperformed all year and haven't taken advantage of the Phillies' recent slide. I expect a motivated Philadelphia team to get back on track behind Abel's strong pitching in a game that stays under the total as both offenses continue to work through their issues." — Joe Jensen, PredictEm

"The Phillies are in a slump again, scoring one run in their last three games, and Abel has been hittable this month, allowing 18 hits and nine runs in his last 17.1 innings. Elder has allowed 26 hits and 13 runs in his last 22 innings, and he has a 4.40 ERA and .280 allowed batting average in 30.2 home innings. However, it doesn't matter with the way the Phillies are swinging the bats lately. This feels like a spot where the Braves can get a big division win. I'll side with the Braves." — Randy Chambers, Sports Chat Place