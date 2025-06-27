Phillies vs Braves Odds, Spread, and Total
The Braves return to Truist Park tonight, hoping a change of scenery can snap their recent slide. Atlanta opens a three-game set against the Phillies at 6:15 p.m. EST after dropping back-to-back games against the Mets.
Atlanta (37–43) has lost four of its last six but owns a 22–15 record at home. Right-hander Bryce Elder (2–4, 4.77 ERA) will take the mound looking to bounce back from a stretch of giving up nine runs in his past two starts. He'll face Phillies rookie Mick Abel (2–1, 3.47), who's making his sixth big-league appearance.
Philadelphia (47–34) enters on a three-game losing streak, having scored just one run over 27 innings in a sweep at the hands of the Astros. Kyle Schwarber (24 HR, 55 RBI) and Trea Turner (.295 AVG) lead the offense, but the Phillies were held to five hits or fewer in each game in Houston.
Spread
- Phillies +1.5 (-167)
- Braves -1.5 (+142)
Moneyline
- Phillies +126
- Braves -142
Total
- Over 9.5 (+101)
- Under 9.5 (-119)
*The above data was collected on June 27, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Phillies vs Braves Betting Trends
- The total has gone under in all of the Phillies' last five road games, and four of their last five overall.
- The total has gone under in 10 of the Braves' last 15 games against the Philies.
- The Phillies are 6-4 against the spread in their past 10 games, including 4-3 on the road.
- The Braves are 4-6 against the spread in their past 10 games, including 2-1 at home.
- The Phillies are 0-3 when playing as the underdogs in their last 10 games.
- The Braves are 6-2 in their last 10 games when playing as the favorites.
Phillies vs Braves Injury Reports
Phillies
- Bryce Harper,1B — 10-day IL (wrist).
- Aaron Nola, SP — 60-day IL (ankle).
Astros
- Lance McCullers Jr., SP — 15-day IL (foot).
- Yordan Alvarez, LF — 10-day IL (hand).
- Pedro Leon, RF — 60-day IL (knee).
- Shawn Dubin, RP — 15-day IL (forearm).
- Spencer Arrighetti, SP — 60-day IL (thumb).
- J.P. France, SP — 60-day IL (shoulder).
Phillies vs Braves Predictions and Picks
"While the Phillies' offensive struggles in Houston raise legitimate concerns, their track record of bouncing back after poor series makes them an attractive bet at plus-money odds. Mick Abel has shown the poise and command of a much more experienced pitcher, giving Philadelphia a significant advantage over Bryce Elder, who has struggled with consistency throughout the season. The Braves have underperformed all year and haven't taken advantage of the Phillies' recent slide. I expect a motivated Philadelphia team to get back on track behind Abel's strong pitching in a game that stays under the total as both offenses continue to work through their issues." — Joe Jensen, PredictEm
"The Phillies are in a slump again, scoring one run in their last three games, and Abel has been hittable this month, allowing 18 hits and nine runs in his last 17.1 innings. Elder has allowed 26 hits and 13 runs in his last 22 innings, and he has a 4.40 ERA and .280 allowed batting average in 30.2 home innings. However, it doesn't matter with the way the Phillies are swinging the bats lately. This feels like a spot where the Braves can get a big division win. I'll side with the Braves." — Randy Chambers, Sports Chat Place
"This will already be the third series between the two clubs this season. They split the first six meetings, with the home team winning two of three games in each of the first two series. Phils' starter Abel has been excellent on the road this season, seemingly pitching without any weight on his shoulders. It will be interesting to see how he rebounds after his worst start at this level thus far, but he is a poised youngster who can tame the Braves should he fare well against the heart of their lineup .... Look for the Phillies to come out swinging for the fences in this matchup." — Craig Forde, Statsalt