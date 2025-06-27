ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Philadelphia Union’s Player Pathway Program Nurtures Young Female Soccer Talent

The Philadelphia Union will hold Open ID Sessions for its Player Pathway Program (PPP) for female athletes born between 2012 and 2017. Held on July 25 and Aug. 8 from 5 p.m….

Michael Vyskocil
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 25: Jakob Glesnes #5 of Philadelphia Union celebrates his team's win over the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field on June 25, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

(Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Held on July 25 and Aug. 8 from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., the Open ID Sessions will identify and invite players to join their age group's training pool. In these pools, players receive club-neutral, supplemental training that complements their home club's current schedule.

The Philadelphia Union's PPP challenges players to execute technical acuity, tactical intelligence, a continually evolving mindset, and the physical and mental strength to achieve their highest capacity for personal development in the game of soccer.

Registration is $10 to participate in the Open ID Sessions. The signup form to participate in one of the Open ID Sessions this summer is available online.

Michael VyskocilWriter
