Philadelphia Union’s Player Pathway Program Nurtures Young Female Soccer Talent

The Philadelphia Union will hold Open ID Sessions for its Player Pathway Program (PPP) for female athletes born between 2012 and 2017.

Held on July 25 and Aug. 8 from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., the Open ID Sessions will identify and invite players to join their age group's training pool. In these pools, players receive club-neutral, supplemental training that complements their home club's current schedule.

The Philadelphia Union's PPP challenges players to execute technical acuity, tactical intelligence, a continually evolving mindset, and the physical and mental strength to achieve their highest capacity for personal development in the game of soccer.