Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew: Odds, Spread, and Total

A couple of freight trains are about to collide in Columbus. They’re just going to be missing a few cars. The conference front-running Philadelphia Union visits the 9-7-3 Columbus Crew…

Kurt Boyer
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 25: Jakob Glesnes #5 of Philadelphia Union celebrates his team's win over the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field on June 25, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

A couple of freight trains are about to collide in Columbus. They're just going to be missing a few cars. The conference front-running Philadelphia Union visits the 9-7-3 Columbus Crew at 6 p.m. EST this Sunday, sporting makeshift lineups due to the Gold Cup's team selections, and seven total back-line injuries.

The Columbus Crew's form is expected to suffer the lineup omissions gracefully, while the Philadelphia Union's is not. Philadelphia draws pale 3-to-1 odds to win and keep a 13-game unbeaten streak going.

Columbus has its own streak going on home grounds. But the Union wasn't favored to win in Chicago this Wednesday, where a noble reserve corps put out the Fire with a clean-sheet triumph. Is Philadelphia about to surprise the oddsmakers again and pull away from the Eastern Conference even more?

Spread

  • Philadelphia Union +0.5 (-102)
  • Columbus Crew -0.5 (-118)

Moneyline

  • Philadelphia Union +310
  • Columbus Crew -120
  • Draw +290

Total

  • Over 3 (-108)
  • Under 3 (-112)

*The above data was collected on June 27, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • Philadelphia is on a 13-match unbeaten streak across all competitions.
  • The Philadelphia Union has won five of its last seven league matches.
  • The Columbus Crew is on a six-game unbeaten streak at home.
  • Philadelphia has not defeated Columbus since 2023.

Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew Injury Reports

Philadelphia Union

  • Defender Ian Glavinovich remains out with a knee injury.
  • Goalkeeper Andre Blake is out on national team duty.
  • Forward Tai Baribo is out for personal reasons.
  • Defender Nathan Harriel is out on national team duty.
  • Midfielder Quinn Sullivan is out on national team duty.
  • Forward Mikael Uhre is out with an adductor injury.
  • Defender Frankie Westfield is out with an ankle injury.
  • Defender Olivier Mbaizo is questionable with a knee injury.

Columbus Crew

  • Defender Malte Amundsen is out with a knee injury.
  • Forward Max Arfsten is out on national team duty.
  • Defender Rudy Camacho is out with a thigh injury.
  • Goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen is out on national team duty.
  • Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte is out with a torso injury.
  • Defender Cesar Ruvalcaba is out with an ankle injury.

Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew Predictions and Picks 

Philadelphia hasn't had much luck in Columbus lately, making you wonder if having a bunch of new faces competing in the matchup isn't healthy for Philly's chance to gain confidence at Lower.com Field. Union forward Tai Baribo's saga has been dominating the Philadelphia Union's media coverage, an angle that dominates the odds, too. Columbus has two missing keepers, but no missing striker of Baribo's caliber.

Breathless hype for the Crew's hot streak overlooks the fact that Columbus may not have any strikers of Philadelphia's quality at any time. Diego Rossi leads the Crew with nine goals in 18 apps this year. Austin Muchetti from Massive Report brags that Columbus' 3-1 midweek win over Atlanta United represents "a turn of the tide … and beautiful soccer." Atlanta is a miserably bad opponent on the road, making it questionable to paint a routine win at home as a watershed for the Crew's still-incomplete lineup.

Philadelphia shamelessly killed the clock in Wednesday's 1-0 win, a clue that more of the same could occur Sunday. Consider making a Draw bet at generous odds.

Columbus CrewPhiladelphia Union
Kurt BoyerWriter
