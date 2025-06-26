Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros Odds, Spread, and Totals

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 25: Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies forces Cooper Hummel #16 of the Houston Astros out at second and and throws to first base for the double play in the fifth inning at Daikin Park on June 25, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to avoid a sweep against the Houston Astros this afternoon. So far, the series has been as competitive as everyone expected it to be, as the Astros won the first two contests by a combined three runs.

There are few teams that have the starting pitching depth that the Phillies boast. Even with Aaron Nola on the IL, Philadelphia's rotation is four quality arms deep, with today's starter, Cristopher Sanchez, featuring prominently as a third arm. Sanchez has been downright fantastic, posting a 2.87 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP over 15 starts. His last three starts have showcased his ability to work deep into games, as he has completed at least seven innings while allowing two or fewer runs in each of his last three appearances.

Opposing Sanchez is one of the few pitchers in the MLB who has earned superior numbers than him. Hunter Brown has the best ERA in the league and the fifth-best WHIP, putting up 1.88 and .92 numbers for those respective statistics. Opposing hitters are only hitting .146 against Brown when he pitches at Daikin Park, a number that indicates just how difficult things will be for the Philadelphia lineup in this matchup.

Spread

Phillies +1.5 (-179)

Astros -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Phillies +125

Astros -142

Totals

OVER 7 (-103)

UNDER 7 (-104)

*The above data was collected on June 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Astros Betting Trends

The Phillies are 41-39 ATS this season.

The Phillies are 10-7 ATS against American League opponents.

The UNDER is 25-14-1 when Philadelphia plays on the road.

The Astros are 38-42 ATS this year.

The Astros are 19-23 ATS when playing at home.

The UNDER is 16-7 when Houston plays a National League opponent.

Phillies vs Astros Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper, 1B - Out.

Houston Astros

Jacob Melton, LF - Out.

Yordan Alvarez, DH - Out.

Zach Dezenzo, UTIL - Out.

Shawn Dubin, RP - Out.

Brendan Rodgers, 2B - Out.

Phillies vs Astros Predictions and Picks

Bryan Joe of Statsalt writes, "The Astros have been strong at home, with a 28-13 record, and have covered the run line in 71.4% of games as home underdogs. Meanwhile, the Phillies have been inconsistent on the road, with a 21-18 record, and have covered the run line in just 56.4% of away games.

Houston has also been more successful in non-league games, covering the run line in 62.5% of such matchups compared to Philadelphia's 51.9%. Given the Astros' recent dominance and Hunter Brown's stellar form, betting on Houston to cover the run line is the smart play. Go with the 'Stros!"