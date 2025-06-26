97.5 The Fanatic’s Loaded List Of Flyers Guests For 2025 NHL Draft

Danny Briere began the NHL offseason with an early splash acquiring Trevor Zegras from the Anaheim Ducks. The Philadelphia Flyers enter the 2025 NHL Draft still armed with an impressive stockpile of picks.

97.5 The Fanatic will broadcast live from Atlantic City, the site of the organization’s headquarters in a decentralized 2025 NHL Draft on Friday, June 27. John Kincade and Jason Myrtetus will cohost beginning at 6pm with a loaded list of Flyers guests.

Tune in to hear the decision-makers from the front office, Flyers alumni, first-round picks from the past two drafts, and everyone's favorite broadcast duo. The player the Flyers select with the sixth-overall pick will also make an appearance on the show for some his first words as a member of the organization.

Danny Briere

The young general manager begins his third draft in the big chair. He’ll share his last-minute indicators with 97.5 The Fanatic at 6:30pm before the chaos swirls after the first pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Assistant GM Brent Flahr focuses on prospect evaluation as his top priority. However, Briere takes a more hands-on approach to scouting than an average NHL GM on top of his responsibilities with the NHL roster. He frequently attends scouting trips and games of prospects currently in Philadelphia's system.

Photo by Colin Newby | BBGI Philadelphia

Briere made the memorable splash with his first-ever pick selecting Matvei Michkov with the seventh-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. He also surprised the rest of the league selecting Jett Luchanko with his top choice in 2024.

How will he maneuver with six picks in the first two rounds this year?

Keith Jones

The President of Hockey Operations has more than enough broadcasting experience and more than enough friends in the industry to keep your entertained during his appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic at 6:40pm.

Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Keith Jones has been involved frequently with scouting trips during his tenure in the front office. His relationship with former teammate Dale Hunter also weighed heavily into Philadelphia's decisions to draft two London Knights, Oliver Bonk and Denver Barkey, in 2023.

Hunter co-owns London, a powerhouse of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with a reputation for growing talent with extensive resources that prepare them for the NHL level as well as any junior hockey program in the world.

The connection was immediately indicative of Jones' long list of connections in hockey circles, which was an initial appeal when the Flyers hired him in 2023.

Rick Tocchet

The 25th head coach of the Flyers came in hot with a clever zinger during his first appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic.

Tocchet has coached parts of nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Arizona Coyotes, and Vancouver Canucks. He won the Jack Adams Trophy as the NHL’s coach of the year in 2024.

The franchise Hall of Famer spent the first eight seasons of his NHL career playing career in orange and black from 1984-1992. He later returned in 2000 for a shorter second stint.

Tocchet is the franchise’s all-time leader in penalty minutes and the NHL’s all-time leader in Gordie Howe hat tricks (goal, assist, fight in a single game).

Dan Hilferty

The franchise governor helped bring Pope Francis and the FIFA World Cup to Philadelphia. Can he bring a Stanley Cup too?

Dan Hilferty began as the CEO of Comcast Spectacor in 2023. He quickly became the face that ownership had missed since the passing of Ed Snider in 2016.

Photo by Colin Newby | BBGI Philadelphia

He’s appeared as a guest on 97.5 The Fanatic at the Flyers Charities Carnival the past two seasons and to publicize plans about the upcoming changes to the South Philadelphia sports complex.

Hilferty is also the Big 5 Ambassador and a graduate of Saint Joseph’s University. He’ll remind a Fanatic staff heavily loaded with Temple graduates that “The Hawk Will Never Die.”

The successful businessman and philanthropist has rebuilt the overall image of the Flyers while Briere and Keith Jones focus on rebuilding the hockey team.

Mark Recchi

Mark Recchi ranks 15th on the NHL’s all-time scoring list. He played 667 regular-season and playoff games for the Flyers in two stints. He set the single-season franchise record with 123 points in 1992-93.

Although the Flyers dealt him away in one of the best trades in franchise history, he returned in 1999 as a top-six playmaking winger and an integral part to repeated playoff runs in a memorably competitive era.

Recchi entered the Flyers Hall of Fame in 2024 as a highlight of Flyers Alumni Weekend celebrating the golden anniversary of the franchise’s first Stanley Cup in 1974.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Tim Saunders & Todd Fedoruk

You hear them on the call for Flyers broadcasts on 97.5 The Fanatic, and they’ll jump behind the microphone again for some 2025 NHL Draft talk.

Tim Saunders has spent 27 seasons as the radio play-by-play announcer for the Flyers. His sense of humor makes him a hit every time he appears on the Fanatic, with or without his long-time wingman Steve Coates.

Todd Fedoruk joined the broadcast crew for the past two seasons. He played nine NHL seasons as a feared enforcer, including two stints for the Flyers.

Fedoruk finished his career with 1050 penalty minutes. His stories about dropping the gloves with Rob Ray, Tie Domi, or George Parros will captivate any audience.

He’s also taken admirable initiative in the Philadelphia community, along with Dan Hilferty Jr., in the addiction recovery and veteran communities through Manifesto Health.

Colin Newby | BBGI Philadelphia Former Philadelphia Flyers Forward Todd Fedoruk at the 97.5 The Fanatic Studios

Oliver Bonk

Briere’s choice to draft might’ve Michkov swallowed the headlines, but the Flyers also picked 22nd overall in 2023.

Oliver Bonk was a more conventional choice to restock the prospect system. He’s exceeded expectations with the London Knights the past two seasons, and he expects to turn pro in 2025-26. While an AHL stint might come first, the Flyers value Bonk as one of their top prospects.

Briere lauded Bonk – the son of long-time Ottawa Senators forward Radek Bonk – on 97.5 The Fanatic last summer.

Jett Luchanko

The mock drafts didn’t expect Jett Luchanko to come off the board so early. However, when legendary boxing announcer Michael Buffer reached the podium in Las Vegas, the Flyers got their guy.

Luchanko hit the ground running a few days later at Flyers Development Camp in Vorhees. He surprisingly made his NHL debut last season, but he returned to the Guelph Storm of the OHL after only four games.