The Sixers Select VJ Edgecombe From Baylor With 3rd Pick

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 24: VJ Edgecombe speaks during a Media Availability session prior to the 2025 NBA Draft at Lotte New York Palace on June 24, 2025 in New York City.

When the Sixers won the 3rd overall pick, it gave them a golden oppurtunity. It represented a chance to add a transformational talent to their roster, and importantly, get younger. How did they take advantage of that opportunity? By selecting the 6ft 5 guard out of Baylor, VJ Edgecombe.

Earlier in the draft process, it felt like Ace Bailey would be the guy. But after he canceled his Sixers meeting and made it clear through his camp that he did not want to be a Sixer, Edgecombe quickly became the favorite. Not just because Bailey took himself out of the conversation, but because Edgecombe made an impression on the Sixers. They even had him work out with Maxey to evaluate his fit here.

The Pros of VJ Edgecombe

What Edgecombe brings to the table for the Sixers can be described in two words: explosive athleticism. Explosive not just with his speed getting up and down the court, but with his leaping ability. He made a reputation for himself at Baylor for coming out of nowhere for violent blocks. But that extends to the offensive side too, with him putting a few defenders on a poster last season.

The Freshman guard scored 15.1 points, while snagging 5.6 rebounds, and swiping 2.1 steals per game. And while some worry about his shooting, he was no slouch in that department, shooting 34% from deep. He shot over 40% from deep in High School.

He is fearless when it comes to attacking defenders, often getting sent to the line. When he gets there, he can hit his FTs. In his freshman year, he shot 78.2% from the line. Not the best, but good enough to dissuade defenders from fouling him.

The Cons

Where the problems start is when he tries to shoot off the dribble. He made only 25% of his dribble jumper attempts in college, and that tracks with his High school stats too. He has the speed and athleticism to blow by defenders, but lacks the dribbling moves to create his own shot. And while his on-ball defense draws nothing but praise, many scouts think he sometimes gets caught sleeping when off the ball.

How Will They Use Him?

Guard was not the Sixers' biggest need. But Daryl Morey told the fanatic before the draft that fit and need would not factor into their choice at 3. They were looking for an impact player, and clearly, they think they got it in VJ Edgecombe.

It will be interesting to see how they deploy him. Does he start alongside Maxey? Would they move Jared McCain to the bench? Or will they run with a duo of small guards and bring Edgecombe off the bench? Edgecombe should immediately bring more to the table on defense than either Maxey or McCain, but they both offer more on offense.