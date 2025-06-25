Phillies vs Astros Odds, Spread, and Total

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 24: Jeremy Peña #3 of the Houston Astros throws to first base after forcing out Otto Kemp #4 of the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning at Daikin Park on June 24, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

The Phillies will try to bounce back tonight after being shut out in the series opener against the Astros at Daikin Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 EST.

Philadelphia (47–32) dropped a 1–0 game to the Astros on Tuesday, managing just four hits and leaving nine runners on base. Cooper Hummel's solo home run in the eighth was all it took for the Phillies, while Framber Valdez and two relievers combined for the shutout.

Houston (46–33) will send rookie Colton Gordon (2–1, 4.54 ERA) to the mound after making his debut in mid-May. He gave up three runs (two earned) in five innings in his last time out.

Zack Wheeler (7–2, 2.61 ERA) gets the start for Philadelphia. The right-hander has 118 strikeouts in 93 innings and has allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven of his last eight outings.

At the plate, Kyle Schwarber continues to lead the Phillies with 24 home runs and 55 RBIs. Isaac Paredes does the same for the Astros, with 16 homers and 45 runs knocked in.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (+118)

Astros +1.5 (-129)

Moneyline

Phillies -144

Astros +126

Total

Over 7.5 (+104)

Under 7.5 (-113)

The above data was collected on June 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Astros Betting Trends

The Phillies are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games..

The Astros are 3-7 against the spread in their past 10 games..

The total has gone under in 10 of the past 11 matchups between these two teams.

The Astros are 10-3 straight up in their last 13 games, including 6-0 at home.

The Phillies are 9-3 straight up over their last 12 games.

The Astros have won 13 of the 24 times they've been named as underdogs.

Phillies vs Astros Injury Reports

Phillies

Bryce Harper, 1B — 10-day IL (wrist).

Aaron Nola, SP — 60-day IL (ankle, ribs).

Astros

Yordan Alvarez, LF — 10-day IL (hand).

Pedro Leon, RF — 60-day IL (knee).

Shawn Dubin, RP — 15-day IL (forearm).

Spencer Arrighetti, SP — 60-day IL (thumb).

Lance McCullers Jr., SP — 15-day IL (foot).

J.P. France, SP — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Zach Dezenzo, LF — 10-day IL (hand).

Chas McCormick, LF — 10-day IL (oblique).

Luis Garcia, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Cristian Javier, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Brendan Rodgers, 2B — 10-day IL (oblique).

Jacob Melton, CF — 10-day IL (ankle).

Phillies vs Astros Predictions and Picks

"Philadelphia and Houston have both been playing well this season, and this is a good spot for the Phillies to get the win. Wheeler has been dominant on the mound this season, and he should be able to continue his success against the Astros' lineup. Meanwhile, Philadelphia's offense should be able to have success against Gordon, who's a rookie. Ultimately, with Wheeler on the mound, this is a great spot to take the Phillies." — Cole Shelton, Statsalt

"The Astros' relief pitching has been terrific lately, and Houston will rely on its bullpen should Colton Gordon start to struggle. But with Zack Wheeler on the mound, I have to go with the Phillies in this game. Wheeler has been nothing short of spectacular all season, and I'm backing him to extend his strong run of form .... The Phillies have been destroying the lefties ... and Gordon will have a tall task to keep them off the scoreboard. Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies (-145)" — Viktor Allenson, Winners and Whiners