Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire: Odds, Spread, and Total

CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 14: Kai Wagner #27 of Philadelphia Union heads the ball during the match against the Charlotte FC at Subaru Park on June 14, 2025 in Chester, Pennsylvania. The Union won 2-1. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

Fans will be doing double-takes at the odds for tonight's Philadelphia-Chicago matchup. It seems crazy for a team like Philadelphia, riding high with an unbeaten streak across 12 matches, to be touted as the underdog versus Chicago at 8:30 p.m. EST tonight, even on the Fire's home turf of Soldier Field.

Why is Philadelphia's hot streak supposed to turn icy in the sweltering Midwest? Namely, it's because of the names that Philadelphia's lineup will be missing due to injuries and national team call-ups combined. Gold Cup omissions impact Philly's roster as much as any MLS team, with four athletes missing in late June. Worse yet, striker Tai Baribo is still mending a calf injury following his dramatic wartime visit to Israel.

Philadelphia and Chicago have combined for a lot of high final scores in the last several head-to-head games. This week's kickoff is expected to be wide-open too, according to the Las Vegas numbers.

Spread

Philadelphia Union +0.25 (-110)

Chicago Fire -0.25 (-110)

Moneyline

Philadelphia Union +205

Chicago Fire +120

Draw +280

Total

OVER 3 (-112)

UNDER 3 (-108)

*The above data was collected on June 25, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire Betting Trends

The Philadelphia Union is on a 12-match unbeaten streak across all competitions.

The betting total has gone OVER in six of Philadelphia's last eight appearances.

Chicago's loss on Saturday snapped a three-game unbeaten streak at home.

Totals went OVER in four of the previous five Philadelphia-Chicago meetings.

Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire Injury Reports

Philadelphia Union

Striker Tai Baribo is doubtful with a calf injury.

Defender Ian Glavinovich remains out with a knee injury.

Defender Neil Pierre is out with a knee injury.

Goalkeeper Andre Blake is out on national team duty.

Defender Nathan Harriel is out on national team duty.

Midfielder Danley Jean Jacques is out on national team duty.

Midfielder Quinn Sullivan is out on national team duty.

Chicago Fire

Forward Chris Mueller is out for personal reasons.

Goalkeeper Chris Brady is out on national team duty.

Defender Christopher Cupps is out with a lower-body injury.

Midfielder Rominigue Kouame is out with a lower-body injury.

Midfielder David Poreba is out with a lower-body injury.

Defender Sam Rogers is out with a lower-body injury.

Defender Carlos Teran is out with a lower-body injury.

Forward Hugo Cuypers is questionable with a lower-body injury.

Defender Jack Elliott is questionable with a lower-body injury.

Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire Predictions and Picks

The Union's hero from last round is fully on board for tonight's tilt. 21-year-old Markus Anderson scored in the 96th minute to give Philadelphia a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC. The Philadelphia Union website boasts that Anderson's teammates sang "Markus on Fire" in the postgame dressing room.

Meanwhile, Chicago's injury list is so extensive as to make Philadelphia's omissions look minor. Chicago's attack is inconsistent, scoring 10 times in two matches before getting shut out by Nashville on June 14.