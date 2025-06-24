Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros Odds, Spread, and Totals

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 22: Edmundo Sosa #33 of the Philadelphia Phillies breaks his bat on an infield single in the bottom of the third inning against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on June 22, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Mets 7-1. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

At this point in the season, clear playoff contenders have begun to separate themselves from the pack. Two such teams will face off in this game when the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Houston Astros. Both teams lead their respective divisions, but neither owns a commanding lead, making this a hugely important litmus test for both squads.

Marking this meeting of two elite teams is an excellent pitching matchup. The Phillies will call upon Ranger Suarez here, a proposition that has consistently yielded good results for Philadelphia. The lefty is the proud owner of a 2.20 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP over his nine starts, quickly recovering from an injury that held him out of the early going and an awful first appearance of the season. Suarez faces one of his toughest matchups of his season against an Astros lineup that hits exceptionally well against left-handed pitching.

It is quite rare to see two high-level left-handed pitchers face off against one another, but that is the case in this matchup. Framber Valdez has been playing quality baseball since 2020, and 2025 has been an extension of that solid body of work. While his numbers are not quite as good as Suarez's, Valdez can be counted upon to deliver six or seven innings of two-run ball even against the best offenses in the MLB. The Phillies will surely test that standard here.

Spread

Phillies +1.5 (-169)

Astros -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline

Phillies +130

Astros -151

Totals

Over 7 (-122)

Under 7 (+103)

*The above data was collected on June 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Astros Betting Trends

The Phillies are 40-38 ATS this season.

The Phillies are 21-17 ATS when playing on the road.

The under is 23-14-1 when Philadelphia plays away from home.

The Astros are 37-41 ATS this year.

The Astros are 18-22 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 14-7 when Houston plays a National League opponent.

Phillies vs Astros Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper, 1B - Out

Houston Astros

Jacob Melton, LF - Out

Yordan Alvarez, DH - Out

Chas McCormick, OF - Out

Zach Dezenzo, INF - Out

Brendan Rodgers, 2B - Out

Phillies vs Astros Predictions and Picks

James Boutros of Statsalt writes, "Ranger Suarez is expected to take the mound for the Phillies. On the season, he has a record of 6-1 in nine starts with a 2.20 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 52/14 K/BB ratio, and opponents are hitting .221 against Suarez. Philadelphia has a good offense. They are top 10 in batting average, on-base %, runs, and slugging %. The Phillies will win this contest. Take Philadelphia on the money line."