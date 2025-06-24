Paul George Calls Out Ace Bailey For His Pre-Draft Demands

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 29: Ace Bailey #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights looks on against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena on January 29, 2025 in Evanston, Illinois.

Before the draft, Ace Bailey had no bigger supporter than Paul George. The Sixers wing heaped praise on the aspiring draft prospect. This is what George said on his podcast about Bailey.

"What I love about him is that I think he has big-time potential. He has big-time talent, he can score from any spot on the floor, he has an isolation game, which you don't see that often in kids that size, that early. He can make plays., he can shoot over top of defenses., he can take advantage of mismatches, he can handle the ball in pick-and-rolls, he can catch-and-shoot, he can defend. I've seen him play elite defense."

His thoughts on Ace Bailey the player have likely not changed. But some of the pre-draft antics, including canceling his workout with the Sixers, have drawn the ire of Paul George. On his latest podcast episode, George reacted, calling out Bailey for his pre-draft demands.

"You're not in a position to make those demands. Make it to the league first. It's for sure the people around him. I don't know whose representing him, but I don't think they're going about it the right way."

It was only a small part of the podcast episode. Most of it was spent reacting to the NBA Finals and the horrible injury to Tyrese Haliburton. But it was notable given if the Sixers drafted Bailey, he would obviously be teammates with Bailey. And it is notable because this is coming from someone who had nothing but praise for Bailey before now.

In the same episode, however, Paul George had some heavy praise for another potential Sixers draft pick, VJ Edgecombe.

“It’s almost funny, because watching it, he stood out, but I didn’t know the name. I didn’t know that was the player who went to Baylor, and that’s who the kid was. But watching him, and they said how young he was, I was like, he’s competing, playing against top talent, and he’s dunking on them, blowing by them. He was making an impact; he was an impactful player.”

Edgecombe has gotten a lot of hype from the Sixers camp. George saying this is only the latest example. They hosted him for a workout and even had him work out next to Maxey to see the fit.

The Sixers have not ruled out taking Bailey, but it certainly feels like they are leaning towards VJ Edgecombe.